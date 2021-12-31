Serie A, the Covid situation in real time

After the Christmas break, the teams met for the resumption of preparation, but the infections do not leave you alone

Serie A has restarted after the Christmas break and in recent days the players have reached their respective sports centers for the resumption of work. The boom of infections Covid however, he is keeping everyone in suspense. Before resuming training, players and staff were in fact subjected to control swabs and the first news was not very encouraging, with cases of positivity emerging in several teams. The situation is also very critical in the foreign championships.

THE SITUATION TEAM BY TEAM

Atalanta: 2 positives in the team group

Bologna: positive the players Molla, Viola and Dominguez

Empoli: 3 positives in the team group

Fiorentina: 1 positive player

Genoa: positive Shevchenko and Criscito

Inter: Dzeko, Cordaz and Satriano

Naples: positive Osimhen (quarantine in Nigeria), Lozano and Elmas

Rome: positive 1 player

Salerno: positive 7 players and one staff member

Sampdoria: positive 1 player and two staff members

Sassuolo: positive 2 players from the first team

Spice: positive Hristov, Kovalenko, Nzola, Manaj and a collaborator

Turin: positive Verdi, another player and a staff member

Venice: positive a card holder

Verona: positive Magnani

ROME: A POSITIVE PLAYER FROM THE TEAM GROUP

Roma are back to training and yesterday’s molecular swabs showed only one case of positivity. The player prefers for privacy that the name is not mentioned, he is already in isolation but with mild symptoms. Reason why in the next few days he will try to do a new test.

INTER: DZEKO AND TWO OTHER POSITIVE PLAYERS TO COVID

Inter announced that “Alex Cordaz, Edin Dzeko and Martin Satriano tested positive for Covid-19 following the tests carried out in Appiano Gentile yesterday. The three Nerazzurri are already in solitary confinement at their homes and will follow all the procedures provided for by the health protocol “.

VENICE: A POSITIVE CARD FOR COVID

A member of Venice tested positive for Covid-19 following the molecular test carried out on December 29, the day before the resumption of training. The lagoon club communicates this, stating that the positive person has never come into contact with the team group. He is now in quarantine and will follow the procedures provided for by the health protocol.

WAITING FOR THE MOLECULAR SWABS OF THE OTHER BIG

There is expectation for the outcome of the molecular swabs to which the players of the other big players, who have gathered in the last few days, have undergone. Inter, Juve, Milan and Roma are anxiously awaiting the results of the tests.

NAPLES, ALL NEGATIVE THE SWABS MADE THURSDAY

“All negative to Covid-19 players and staff who carried out molecular swabs yesterday – reads an official note from Napoli -. Anyone who had swabs in the previous 24 hours, because returning from abroad, will carry out the test in the next days”.