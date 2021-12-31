Serie A, the Covid situation in real time
After the Christmas break, the teams met for the resumption of preparation, but the infections do not leave you alone
Serie A has restarted after the Christmas break and in recent days the players have reached their respective sports centers for the resumption of work. The boom of infections Covid however, he is keeping everyone in suspense. Before resuming training, players and staff were in fact subjected to control swabs and the first news was not very encouraging, with cases of positivity emerging in several teams. The situation is also very critical in the foreign championships.
THE SITUATION TEAM BY TEAM
Atalanta: 2 positives in the team group
Bologna: positive the players Molla, Viola and Dominguez
Empoli: 3 positives in the team group
Fiorentina: 1 positive player
Genoa: positive Shevchenko and Criscito
Naples: positive Osimhen (quarantine in Nigeria), Lozano and Elmas
Salerno: positive 7 players and one staff member
Sampdoria: positive 1 player and two staff members
Sassuolo: positive 2 players from the first team
Spice: positive Hristov, Kovalenko, Nzola, Manaj and a collaborator
Turin: positive Verdi, another player and a staff member
Verona: positive Magnani
ROME: A POSITIVE PLAYER FROM THE TEAM GROUP
Roma are back to training and yesterday’s molecular swabs showed only one case of positivity. The player prefers for privacy that the name is not mentioned, he is already in isolation but with mild symptoms. Reason why in the next few days he will try to do a new test.
INTER: DZEKO AND TWO OTHER POSITIVE PLAYERS TO COVID
Inter announced that “Alex Cordaz, Edin Dzeko and Martin Satriano tested positive for Covid-19 following the tests carried out in Appiano Gentile yesterday. The three Nerazzurri are already in solitary confinement at their homes and will follow all the procedures provided for by the health protocol “.
VENICE: A POSITIVE CARD FOR COVID
A member of Venice tested positive for Covid-19 following the molecular test carried out on December 29, the day before the resumption of training. The lagoon club communicates this, stating that the positive person has never come into contact with the team group. He is now in quarantine and will follow the procedures provided for by the health protocol.
WAITING FOR THE MOLECULAR SWABS OF THE OTHER BIG
NAPLES, ALL NEGATIVE THE SWABS MADE THURSDAY
“All negative to Covid-19 players and staff who carried out molecular swabs yesterday – reads an official note from Napoli -. Anyone who had swabs in the previous 24 hours, because returning from abroad, will carry out the test in the next days”.