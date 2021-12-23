Sports

Serie A, the data on spectators: Milan surprises everyone

At the end of the first round of the Serie A 2021/22 it’s time to take stock, both on and off the pitch. The well-known portal Football and Finance has published all the data relating to spectators in the stadiums in this first part of the season.

There have been more than 3 million total spectators so far, with the Milan first in this special ranking with 378.300 people brought to San Siro in just nine races, for an average of 42,033 spectators per game.

Follows the Rome, than with his own 408.698 fans (and with one game more than the Rossoneri) slightly exceeds even theInter. Last was Sassuolo, with just 5’500 spectators on average per game. Below, the classification turnout in stadiums:

  • AC MILAN: an average of 42,033 spectators per game
  • Rome: 40,869 average spectators per game
  • Inter: 40,628 average spectators per game
  • Naples: 25,880 average spectators per game
  • Lazio: 23,555 average spectators per game
  • Juventus: 19,924 average spectators per game
  • Fiorentina: 19,350 average spectators per game
  • Bologna: 14,517 average spectators per game
  • Salernitana: 13,620 average spectators per game
  • Verona: 12,625 average spectators per game
  • Genoa: 11,586 average spectators per game
  • Udinese: 10,300 average spectators per game
  • Atalanta: 9,955 average spectators per game
  • Turin: 8,309 average spectators per game
  • Cagliari: 7,898 average spectators per game
  • Venice: 6,896 average spectators per game
  • Spezia: 5.943 average spectators per game
  • Empoli: 5.871 average spectators per game
  • Sampdoria: 5,837 average spectators per game
  • Sassuolo: 5.562 average spectators per game

