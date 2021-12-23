Serie A, the data on spectators: Milan surprises everyone

At the end of the first round of the Serie A 2021/22 it’s time to take stock, both on and off the pitch. The well-known portal Football and Finance has published all the data relating to spectators in the stadiums in this first part of the season.

There have been more than 3 million total spectators so far, with the Milan first in this special ranking with 378.300 people brought to San Siro in just nine races, for an average of 42,033 spectators per game.

Follows the Rome, than with his own 408.698 fans (and with one game more than the Rossoneri) slightly exceeds even theInter. Last was Sassuolo, with just 5’500 spectators on average per game. Below, the classification turnout in stadiums: