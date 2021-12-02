“SERIE A THE FAR WEST OF THE PROSECUTORS. VLAHOVIC? I DON’T GET BLACKMAILED”

Rocco Commisso, president of Fiorentina, speaks for the first time since he returned to Florence (last Saturday). He does it to the microphones of Radio 24: “We started one of the best seasons in the last 15 years, we have 8 wins and 7 defeats: the three points are worth more than a draw. Italian brought enthusiasm, experience and valued last year’s players, with the material we had made a great team so far. Already a year ago I said that I had made a mistake in sending Iachini away after seven games, then with Prandelli things did not go much better and I called Iachini back: I learned that perhaps these things should not be done, Iachini still had to work ten games but then with the pressure and the great journalists who are in Florence I changed. Most of the journalists in Florence are good people and do their job, but … “.

What struck you about Italian?

“Who is Sicilian (laughs, ed). Modesty. For Italian I give credit to Barone but first of all to Prade ‘, who is highly criticized. Here in Fiorentina we are all people and family men”.

What do you think of Gravina?

“I have a great respect and an excellent relationship with him. Football can be distorted on and off the pitch, in March someone told me that we had to put money in or we were not within the parameters. In 24 hours I put in 30 million, in June then they come to tell me that the liquidity index had not been respected by others despite having been scaled down. It is not fair that the laws are not the same for everyone: for me as for others, we compete both on the financial issues. Rocco Commisso and Fiorentina paid every cent they owed to the Italian government on the same day. “

Do we need definitive rules on issues such as capital gains?

“Capital gains are profits on paper, but the money does not necessarily arrive. We, if you also see Mediacom, always talk about cash, in cash, for 25 years we have always put the usual data that are the most important thing for us. For me certain things are not right. The money that clubs make must reflect what there is in society. How does it happen that they have 400 million and then go into debt? In the last few months Juventus has lost 1 billion euros. In America everything is different, but these issues also affect me because I am a competitor, I compete with them and we need rules for everyone “.

There are too many intermediaries, do you see Vlahovic?

“Let’s talk about the prosecutors, another rule should be introduced here. We talked to UEFA, FIFA, CONI, FIGC and Serie A: I want to help Italian football, I brought it live on CBS and now I’m building Viola Park for a more European dimension. Regulating the issues of the prosecutors is very important: in America there are five leagues and there is no cash market, the prosecutors ask for a maximum of 3% on the salary and not on the transfer. In every sport it is like this, check a commissioner. Here it is like the Far West, which once was in America and is now in Italian football. There are people who get to ask you for 10 if not 20%. Where have we arrived? Infantino says there are 700 million went to the prosecutors in a year. How do you continue like this? I am in check of people who want to send Vlahovic away. Look what happened with Donnarumma, how is it possible that we give these guys the opportunity to confirm themselves, why do you be a coach if it wasn’t for me he couldn’t assert itself here. With Gattuso we had a case of double representation but it is something that has to stop! It can’t be done like this. “

Is Vlahovic a closed question?

“First of all I can’t say, because we’re not at the end here yet. Remember how much they criticized me when I was transparent with my fans about Vlahovic’s situation in October? They said we were ruined. Yet in the 7 games before the announcement he made 4 goals including 3 from a penalty, after 8 goals, one of which from a penalty. I think I motivated him, then I must say that he is a professional and I can only speak well of him. But I do not let anyone blackmail me, if I can protect myself legally I do. There are things that aren’t even legal. I don’t know if he goes to Juve but I want to tell them, Arsenal and the whole world that Fiorentina is the owner of Vlahovic’s card. I’m not one of those who don’t pay salaries for months, I want respect “.

Would you like a more American system?

“The thing I never liked about the USA is that there is a lack of promotions and relegations. Look at the Super League! Here they are bringing the opposite of Robin Hood, stealing from the poor to give to the rich. Do you think that if Juventus relegated to Serie B, it would be anyway there for meritocracy. Forever! There are too many powers in Italy that destroy companies and people like me who want to invest “.