Serie A, the League reduces the capacity of the stadiums to 5000 spectators for the next two days. Updates | First page

16.55 – Lega Serie A has decided to reduce the share of spectators admitted to the stadiums to 5000 for the next 15 days. This, as reported by the Corriere della Sera, is what is filtered by the Lega assembly in progress. A sort of self-limitation to prevent the government from stopping the championship.

16.10 – “Atalanta BC announces that three members of the team group tested positive for Covid-19 after the swabs performed yesterday. The Company has activated all the procedures envisaged by the protocol in force and informed the Authorities for the related procedures “.

15.45 – The Lega Serie A assembly has begun, called urgently by videoconference, in the presence of all 20 companies. The emergency meeting was called to address the Covid emergency in light of yesterday’s phone call from Prime Minister Draghi to that of the Gravina football club. In the interview Draghi had asked the world of football to evaluate the hypothesis of playing the matches behind closed doors. Among the options on the table, there is also the reduction of the capacity of the stadiums to 5,000 spectators until the stop for the national teams at the end of January. TheHandle.

15.30 – Lega Serie A “expresses its utmost satisfaction with the judicial rulings of the various TARs (Piedmont, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Campania) which recognized the validity of the appeals against the measures of the ASL that had prevented some formations of A from continuing their own sporting activity. These decisions give good hope, as repeated several times in recent days, that it will be possible in a short time to standardize the interventions of the territorial ASL in compliance with the law and sporting protocols “.

15.20 – One of the hypotheses under study, which will be evaluated during the meeting, is the reduction of the capacity of the stadiums to 5,000 spectators (as currently happens in Ligue 1) for a period that could last until the next stop for the commitments of the national teams, foreseen after the shift that ends on January 23rd.

13.45 – The TAR of Emilia, on the other hand, confirmed the quarantine for Bologna. The players of Mihajlovic’s team did not receive the third dose. The match against Cagliari goes towards the postponement.

13.30 – Even the Tar of Friuli Venezia Giulia has proved the League right and has dissolved the quarantine for Udinese players who are negative. The same goes for the Tar of Campania against the quarantine to which the non-positive players of Salernitana were forced. Verona-Salernitana, despite a new positive among the Campania, will therefore be played on Sunday at 20.45.

The Piedmont TAR accepted the Lega Serie A appeal, dissolving the quarantine imposed by the ASL on the Turin team group 24 hours in advance. The match against Fiorentina will be played, in all probability on Monday at 5 pm (and not as originally planned on Sunday at 2.30 pm) The Torino team group has meanwhile carried out a new round of swabs, results expected in the afternoon. According to rumors, the Emilia Romagna TAR also accepted the League’s appeal on the quarantine of the Bologna, which should challenge the Cagliari. We are looking for a solution shared with the teams.

At the same time, an urgent meeting of the Football League was called “to evaluate the measures to be taken by virtue of the coronavirus infections and what happened yesterday, with the phone call from Premier Mario Draghi and the hypothesis of continuing the championship at the gates closed. The appointment is for today exclusively by videoconference at 1.30 pm on first call and, if necessary, at 3.30 pm on second call “. On the agenda, we read in point three, the Covid emergency: resolutions regarding public participation in competitions.