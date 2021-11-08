Serie A, the matches of the 12th day. Results and standings – Sport – Football

Rome, 7 November 2021 – Il Milan-Inter derby ends 1-1. No winner but lots of emotions and twists, from the first to the last minute. 1-1 the final result with the penalty of the former Calhanoglu and an own goal by De Vrij, which was followed by a second penalty missed by Lautaro, many other occasions and a sensational post hit by Saelemaekers in the 90 ‘. Nobody gets hurt and at the top everything remains unchanged, with the Pioli’s team returning to the top on a par with Napoli (32 points) and Inzaghi’s men to follow at 25.

But there are many challenges of this 12th day, which in the advances on Saturday saw triumph Spice (1-0 to Turin), Juventus (1-0 to Fiorentina) e Atalanta (2-1 at Cagliari). Immediately a surprise from the advance of noon, with the Venice that folded Rome 3-2, confirming to Mourinho the decline of his team, already seen in the Conference League against Bodo / Glimt and also in the league. La Lupa went immediately below, in the 3 ‘with Caldara, but managed to equalize at the end of the first half with Shomurodov, and find the advantage in the recovery with Abraham. However, in the 65th minute Aramu brought back the parity on a penalty. The decisive paw came from Okereke at 74 ‘, who with the goal has also removed the relegation zone for the lagoons.









At 15 Sampdoria ko 1-2 against Bologna. The rossoblu hit their first win away from home and do so against an increasingly sunken Sampdoria. The withdrawal wanted by the Sampdoria club did not help much. After an exciting first half, with continuous reversals in front, the balance moved towards the rossoblu: in the 47th minute Svanberg unlocked for Bologna. Thorsby equalized in the 77th minute, but not even time to cheer and Bologna went ahead again, with Arnautovic’s goal in the 78th minute. Udinese beat Sassuolo 3-2 at the Dacia Arena: Friulians ahead with Deulofeu, black-green comeback with Berardi and Frattesi, counter-comeback of the hosts who win thanks to Frattesi’s own goal and Beto’s goal.

At 18 the stop of the Naples which drew 1-1 with the Verona. At the Olimpico instead the Lazio overwhelms the Salernitana 3-0.

