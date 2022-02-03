Serie A: the naked champion on Instagram, apologies to his girlfriend

Incredible what happened on social recently to a great Serie A footballer with his girlfriend. There are also apologies after the incident and the ‘duck’ made on Instagram.

Serie A: naked champion naked on social media

There are updates regarding the social issue that has occurred to the well-known footballer of the Italian league. In fact, the nude photo on Instagram of the Atalanta Musso footballer during a gift from his girlfriend. The footballer had a surprise between tonight and this morning from his partner, who embellished a room of the player’s house with lots of hearts and balloons. An important gesture of love from Musso’s girlfriend who, however, unmasked himself with a naked photo on Instagram. To photograph and post the nice gesture of his partner on social media, the Argentine goalkeeper of Atalanta got distracted, posting the photo in the Instagram Stories where you see the same in the background Musso naked in reflection from the mirror and with the private parts in view, the reaction of the girlfriend arrives.

Atalanta: Musso naked on Instagram, apologies to his girlfriend

After ‘the mistake and the scandal’ it is the player himself who posts one corrected photo on Instagram with the same girlfriend of Musso, Anna Ariaudo who commented on the incident with a joke. In fact, following the photo of naked Musso on Instagram thanking his girlfriend, Anna Ariaudo herself reposted the photo of thanks of his correct partner, the one where this time, however, he was dressed in a shirt and shorts. The girl then added: “Fortunately I love you too much!”.

The season of Musso

Musso was the protagonist on Instagram with a nice happened with his girlfriend. The Argentine then apologized to the girl who had made a very moving gesture. Meanwhile, the Argentine goalkeeper who arrived in Bergamo this year from Atalanta to replace Gollini is respecting the expectations of a great goalkeeper. There are 27 appearances this year, with 37 goals conceded and 8 clean sheets. After this one duck on Instagram with his girlfriend Musso is ready to get back in the game on the pitch.

