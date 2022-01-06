Serie A, the new rules of the League: “With 13 players available you can play. Otherwise 0-3 at the table”. Already canceled 4 games

13 players, including at least one goalkeeper, are enough to take the field. There Serie A League tries to clarify and give common rules for the continuation of the championship and does so with a note signed by the president Paolo Dal Pino in which it is specified: “If one or more players of the same club test positive, the match will be played, according to the schedule of each competition, provided that the club in question has at least 13 players (including at least one goalkeeper) among those enrolled in the squads of the first team and the Primavera team born by 31 December 2003 ″ negative. Only “if the club does not have the minimum number of players, the League will decide accordingly”. Anyone who, despite being “able to dispose of the aforementioned minimum number of players”, does not appear on the pitch will suffer it 0-3 at the table.

The League’s clarification has as its main objective not only to ensure the smooth running of the competition, but also to limit conflicts of responsibility between the football authorities as much as possible, which in case of non-presentation of a team provide for 0-3 a coffee table, and the Local health authorities. A conflict not fully resolved, but in the hope that the clubs will adapt to the Serie A guidelines without the ASL issuing conflicting provisions.

Also to avoid what we are witnessing these days. Meanwhile, the restart of the first day of return begins with already four games that will certainly not be played and with others who, in similar conditions, will instead see the teams take the field. To have already jumped are Venice-Salernitana, Fiorentina-Udinese, Atalanta-Turin And Bologna v Inter. But it is also chaos on other matches, one above all Juventus-Naples, which had already created quite a few controversies last year. The Neapolitans, without Meret, Mario Rui, Osimhen, Malcuit And Lozano, have not been stopped by the Asl 1 Center of Naples who gave the green light to the trip. The club was reiterated that the team group “must scrupulously comply with the maximum compliance with the containment and risk reduction rules”. Subsequently, however, the Asl Napoli 2 Nord ordered the home quarantine for seven Napoli players residing in municipalities under their jurisdiction. Also Rrahmani, Zielinski And Lobotka, who have left regularly for Turin, will therefore have to remain in quarantine at the hotel. The three had close contact with positives and, although vaccinated, did not undergo the third dose and received the second vaccination for more than 120 days.

The definitive agreement between the institutions and the world of football could arrive on January 12, when, as announced by the Minister for Regional Affairs, Mariastella Gelmini, the aim is to find “an agreement between the Regions and the Serie A League to establish a uniform regulation, with precise criteria, regarding the disputes of matches and the continuation of our top football championship despite the resurgence of pandemic. Also in the last few days we have had several decisions and different interpretations of apparently similar situations, with the ASL often opposed to the Serie A League. For this reason, an in-depth study is underway and the topic will be dealt with on Wednesday 12 January during a State-Regions Conference convened ad hoc. , which will also be attended by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, and the undersecretary with responsibility for Sport, Valentina Vezzali. Our common interest is to ensure the regularity of the championship, the safety for the players and fans, and the entire economic sector linked to the world of football “.