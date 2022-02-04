Serie A, the playoffs against the decline

The category that tells the championship is the pact between enemies. Milan and Naples play for each other, challenging in succession the Inter , which leads them by four points with one game less. In two days, they could overtake the Nerazzurri, if earlier Pegs and then Spalletti win the two head-to-head matches. Tomorrow the derby of Milan , on the twelfth of February the party of Maradona between the blues and the leaders. In eight days Napoli and Milan could find themselves at 55 points, with Inter chasing them at 53 but with the match of Bologna to recover. It is the hypothesis that would rekindle the Scudetto fight . Then, in a month, on March 6, the playoff Naples-Milan would sanction the end of the alliance. One of the two rivals would remain in the game with Inter, the other would give way.

If, on the other hand, Inter wins the two direct clashes, the championship would be almost over. Inzaghi he would keep seven points behind the second, which would become ten if he won the recovery against Mihajlovic. But even the hypothesis of winning one of the two great matches and drawing another would give Inter an advantage of at least four points over the second, with one more match to play. In both cases, the championship would be partially mortgaged thirteen games from the end. If then Sunday 13 February the playoff between Atalanta And Juve went to Bergamo, also the fourth place for the Champions it could almost be decided. What bite and what appeal would the remaining thirteen days have?

The asymmetrical calendar it could be a sensational flop right from its debut. Because it concentrates all the top clashes in the first part. One wonders if a championship which must regain competitiveness and the spectacle can afford such a risk. A reflection on playoffs. Instead of arguing over the majorities needed to distribute the loose change that is left to a indebted and depreciated football, the presidents would do well to dialogue with the Federation to reform the system. With a tournament with eighteen teams, playoffs and playouts between the first and the last eight, it is possible to play the same number of races, defend sporting merit and enhance the product. There League choose whether to be the trench of the little cunning or the laboratory of the future.