Serie A, the predictions of Caressa and Zazzaroni: “This is how Inter-Milan, Venice-Naples and Juventus-Verona will end”

Fabio Caressa And Ivan Zazzaroni they are unbalanced in the predictions of the 24th day of A league. The two sports journalists, hosts of the radio broadcast Deejay Football Club, they enjoy the game of predictions every Saturday from 12 to 13. The focus obviously went on the Milan derby. Zazzaroni started: “Inter-Milan ends X2. It seems that Pioli has seen Atalanta-Inter several times, because it is the match in which the Nerazzurri have had the most difficulty.” Caressa partially agrees: “It’s definitely important for Inter, who can almost say goodbye with 4 points in the next two games.”

The Sky Sport commentator continued: “With this calendar from March onwards it has practically no direct confrontations. If Milan lost, the numbers of the last few months would be dramatic. With the screening of the last two months they would not go to the Champions League. For me, however, they tie. It will be important to understand who they will put on Brozovic and also the state of form of Milan’s left-handed lane. ”

The two journalists, on the other hand, found themselves perfectly in tune with the game predictions of the other big names: “Rome-Genoa 1 fixed, Venice-Naples 2 without worries, Juventus-Verona 1 with Vlahovic’s debut”.