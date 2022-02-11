Serie A, the probable formations: Immobile and Abraham towards recovery. Praet ko, there is Tomori | First page

After a rich and lively 3 days of the Italian Cup which outlined the calendar and the double challenges of the two semi-finals of the tournament, the Serie A championship is back on the scene with the program of the 25th day of the calendar, the 6th of the second round. Immediately two very important big matches such as the Scudetto clash on Saturday at 6pm at Maradona between Napoli and Inter and the Sunday evening postponement with a view of the Champions League at Gewiss Stadium between Atalanta and Juventus.

Lazio and Rome, good news for Sarri and Mourinho: the ailments accused in the Coppa Italia at San Siro with Milan and Inter did not cause any injuries, therefore Immobile and Abraham should play regularly from the start against Bologna and Sassuolo respectively. It is worse for Juric’s Turin, who loses Praet through injury.

So many doubts about training starting from Inzaghi (disqualified) who will have to replace Sticks in defense and has doubts about the attack tandem. Spalletti is struggling with the shoulder of Fabian Ruiz which does not give certainties while Merry he has found his certainty and will not take her off the field, that Dusan Vlahovic already hyper-decisive. Pegs recovers Tomori from 1 ‘while Gasperini he will once again have to make a virtue of necessity for an increasingly blunt attack. Here is the television programming and all the probable formations.

THE CALENDAR AND WHERE TO SEE THEM ON TV AND STREAMING

Lazio – Bologna Saturday at 15 – Dazn exclusively

Naples – Inter Saturday at 18.00 – Dazn exclusively

Turin – Venice Saturday 8.45 pm – Sky / Dazn and Now

Milan – Sampdoria Sunday 12.30 – Sky / Dazn and Now

Empoli – Cagliari Sunday at 15.00 – Dazn exclusively

Genoa – Salernitana Sunday at 15.00 – Dazn exclusively

Verona – Udinese Sunday at 15.00 – Dazn exclusively

Sassuolo – Rome Sunday at 18.00 – Dazn exclusively

Atalanta – Juventus Sunday 8.45 pm – Dazn exclusively

Spezia – Fiorentina Monday 8.45 pm – Sky / Dazn and Now

THE LIKELY FORMATIONS

LAZIO (4-3-3): Strakosha; Lazzari, Luiz Felipe, Patric, Marusic; Milinkovic Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto; Pedro, Immobile, Zaccagni.