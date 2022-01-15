Serie A, the probable formations: Morata, Dzeko and Leao are back | First page

There A league returns to the field at the weekend with the matches of the 22nd matchday, which takes place between Saturday (we start with Sampdoria-Turin at 15), Sunday (with the big match Atalanta-Inter at 8.45pm) and Monday (the last meeting is Fiorentina-Genoa at 8.45 pm). The next round of the top league, as well as that of the following weekend (22-23 January), will be played with a maximum limit of 5,000 spectators for each stage, based on the latest government decree aimed at combating the pandemic from COVID-19. In addition to the aforementioned matches, eyes also on Juventus-Udinese (Saturday 20.45), Rome-Cagliari (Sunday at 6pm), Bologna-Naples and Milan-Spezia (both Mondays at 18.30). They complete the picture Salernitana-Lazio, Sassuolo-Verona and Venice-Empoli.

Serie A, 22nd day – The program

1/15 – 15:00 – Sampdoria-Turin

1/15 – 18:00 – Salernitana-Lazio

1/15 – 20:45 – Juventus-Udinese

1/16 – 12:30 – Sassuolo-Verona

16/1 – 15:00 – Venice-Empoli

1/16 – 18:00 – Rome-Cagliari

1/16 – 20:45 – Atalanta-Inter

1/17 – 18:30 – Bologna-Naples

1/17 – 18:30 – Milan-Spezia

1/17 – 20:45 – Fiorentina-Genoa

