Serie A, the referees of the 19th day

The Hague has announced the arbitration appointments for the 19th day of Serie A, the last of the first round. After the admission of guilt for the cancellation of Atalanta’s 2-2 goal against Roma, the association of referees has Luigi Nasca stopped for a shift, Var of the match between the Nerazzurri and the Giallorossi, guilty of not having recalled Irrati to the monitor to assess whether Palomino’s offside was active or passive. No suspension instead for the same Irrati (it will be Var in Sassuolo-Bologna), as well as for Mass And By Paolo, respectively referee and Var di Milan-Naples, which ended with a highly contested goal canceled against Kessié.