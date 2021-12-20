Sports

Serie A, the referees of the 19th day

Dionisi for Juve-Cagliari, Guide for Turin-Inter, Maxima for Napoli-Spezia. Stopped for a round Nasca (Var in Atalanta-Roma), not Irrati nor Massa and Di Paolo (referee and Var of Milan-Napoli)

The Hague has announced the arbitration appointments for the 19th day of Serie A, the last of the first round. After the admission of guilt for the cancellation of Atalanta’s 2-2 goal against Roma, the association of referees has Luigi Nasca stopped for a shift, Var of the match between the Nerazzurri and the Giallorossi, guilty of not having recalled Irrati to the monitor to assess whether Palomino’s offside was active or passive. No suspension instead for the same Irrati (it will be Var in Sassuolo-Bologna), as well as for Mass And By Paolo, respectively referee and Var di Milan-Naples, which ended with a highly contested goal canceled against Kessié.

THE COMPLETE DESIGNATIONS

UDINESE – SALERNITANA Tuesday 21/12 h. 18.30
CAMPLONE
GIALLATINI – LONGO
IV: SANTORO
VAR: CHIFFI
AVAR: FREE YOURSELF

GENOA – ATALANTA Tuesday 21/12 h. 20.45
VALERI
PRETI – TEGONI
IV: SOZZA
VAR: MARIANI
AVAR: MELI

JUVENTUS – CAGLIARI Tuesday 21/12 h. 20.45
DIONYSIS
ROSSI C. – SHOE
IV: COLOMBO
VAR: BEAR
AVAR: CHARCOAL

SASSUOLO – BOLOGNA h. 16.30
FABBRI
MACADDINO – SECHI
IV: GARIGLIO
VAR: IRRATI
AVAR: CECCONI

VENICE – LAZIO h. 16.30
MARESCA
BRESMES – VALERIANI
IV: BARONS
VAR: DI PAOLO
AVAR: CONSTANZO

H. VERONA – FIORENTINA h. 18.30
DUTIES
DI IORIO – LANOTTE
IV: HONEY G.
VAR: ABYSS
AVAR: VIVENZI

INTER – TURIN h. 18.30
GUIDE
BACCINI – SACCENTI
IV: ZUFFERLI
VAR: BANTI
AVAR: PERETTI

ROME – SAMPDORIA h. 18.30
GIACOMELLI
DI GIOIA – RASPOLLINI
IV: MAGGIONI
VAR: MASS
AVAR: LO CICERO

EMPOLI – MILAN h. 20.45
BEAUTIFUL
PAGLIARDINI – BUSY
IV: MARINI
VAR: MAZZOLENI
AVAR: GALETTO

NAPLES – SPEZIA h. 20.45
MAXIMUM
BOTTEGONI – LOMBARDO
IV: MARCHETTI
VAR: PAIRETTO
AVAR: RANGHETTI

