Serie A, the referees will not speak on TV: the intermediary Giannoccaro will explain the decisions to the clubs | News

The former whistle will be a sort of “mediator” between AIA and teams. Idea: Play audio between referees and VARs

The break in the championship is also an opportunity for the Italian referees to take stock after twelve days: there was no lack of controversy in Serie A and that is why theAIA is studying a way to guarantee greater transparency about decisions made by whistles on soccer fields. It seems the hypothesis of sending the referees to talk on TV has been wrecked since, writes Repubblica, “we would end up exposing the referees to a media trial every week”. The hypothesis of a sort of intermediary between AIA and club on behalf of the Football Federation, a scenario at a rather advanced stage given that the right figure has also already been found: the former referee Antonio Giannoccaro.

Wanted by president Gravina and supported by everyone, his debut is just around the corner as the referee controversies become more pressing every day of the championship. The Roman daily, however, goes further, explaining how the AIA has even more ambitious programs: first and foremost a point, on Monday or Tuesday, to explain a couple of episodes – not necessarily the most discussed – in a didactic way.

But above all there is the idea of let the audience hear the audios of the speeches between the referee and the VAR at home in key episodes even if not live: more likely a posteriori, using the saved conversations for educational purposes, since the others are not kept. The goal is to do it before the end of the championship.