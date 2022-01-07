Serie A, the slow motion of Milan-Rome and Juventus-Naples

MILAN-ROME (Chiffi)

Eight yellow cards and, in two cases, second yellow cards that led to the expulsions of Karsdorp and Mancini: Chiffi’s management did not spread soothing on a match that instead would have needed it, especially at the end of the first half and in two yellow episodes not assigned. The beginning sees the referee aided by Var Aureliano (6 ‘pt) who sees a movement of the arm (of Abraham) away from the body and with a clear direction towards the ball, then impacted: after the save by Rui Patricio on a shot by Theo, the “on field review” is recommended before which Chiffi assigns the penalty. The referee flew over a yellow to Ibanez and another dutiful to Vina for entry on Messias: the episodes had the effect of a fuse that almost caught fire in the 43 ‘when then, in a beginning of a fight born from a contrast in the Mkhitaryan-Krunic area, three were booked (Karsdorp. Theo and Pellegrini). After having sent off the AC Milan player Romeo with a double yellow in 1 ‘, in the second half Chiffi evaluates a slight Tonali-Zaniolo contrast not as a penalty, but Mancini’s intervention on Leao as a penalty. Ibra-Ibanez: doubts.