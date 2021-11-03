Sports

Serie A, the suspended: Hernandez misses the derby

The Sampdorian pays the insults to the referee. Stop of a round for Theo of Milan and Koulibaly of Napoli. Sanctions to the Giallorossi coach and the Bergamo club

Two days of disqualification for the Sampdoria player Adrien Silva, and another seven stopped for a day: these are the decisions of the sports judge of the Serie A, Gerardo Mastrandrea in relation to the matches of the eleventh day of the Serie A championship. stop and a 5 thousand euro fine for the Cagliari player Martin Caceres. Theo Hernandez (Milan), Grigoris Kastanos (Salernitana), Kalidou Koulibaly (Naples), Maxime Lopez (Sassuolo), Tommaso Pobega (Turin) and Petar Stojanovic (Empoli) have been suspended for one day.

MULTIPLE MOU

The sports judge then imposed a fine of 10 thousand euros on José Mourinho “for having, at the end of the match, taken an ironic attitude towards him, uttering disrespectful words near the entrance to the referee’s changing room”.

fine also all’atalanta

A 25,000 euro fine was also inflicted on Atalanta for throwing objects towards Lazio goalkeeper Pepe Reina, who was hit in the head by a coin thrown by the Nerazzurri fans: “To have, during the match repeatedly thrown various objects on the pitch, one of which (specifically probably a coin) hit, at the 46th of the second half, the goalkeeper of the opposing team, who collapsed momentarily to the ground, and then got up and regularly resumed the game “.

November 2, 2021

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

