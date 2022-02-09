Serie A Tim – Lazio vs Bologna of 12 February 2022

SS Lazio announces that, from 16:00 today Tuesday 8 February svouchers for

the championship match LAZIO – BOLOGNA scheduled for Saturday 12 February at 15:00.

The sale will be free for everyone immediately (those who have not already used it, will be able to discount the cost of the

coupon via the voucher received from Vivaticket):

Dates and times of sale:



From 16:00 on Tuesday 8 February until 15:00 on Saturday 12 February.

It will be possible to purchase the coupons at:

– ON-LINE through the Vivaticket circuit (the vouchers subscribed can only be used online)

– Vivaticket sales points (here it will not be possible to use subscription vouchersthe)

– The two discounted rates, 100% disabled and disabled in wheelchair, both with accompanying persons, can be

buy only at stores Lazio Style 1900.

It is strongly recommended, given the new access procedures, to introduce yourself

at the entrance to the Olympic Stadium respecting the timetable printed on the ticket

The opening of the gates is scheduled for 12:30.

These will be the access points to the Olympic Stadium for ticket holders:

– Street of the Gladiators for Media coupons – Hospitality Sponsor – Tribuna D’Onore – Authorities e

Monte Mario grandstand

– Lauro De Bosis Square for the tickets for Tribuna Tevere and Distinti Sud Est

– Via Nigra-Stadio dei Marmi for tickets for the Tribuna Disabled in Wheelchair

– Piero Dodi square for the Curva Nord tickets – Distinct North East and North West – Tribuna Tevere



In compliance with current government provisions, starting from entry to the Olympic Stadium in Rome will only be allowed upon presentation of one’s own Super Green Pass (also “EU Digital COVID Certificate”) This provision does not apply to children under 12 years of age and to individuals with equivalent certification recognized by the Italian State. To enter the stadium it is also mandatory to wear an FFP2 face mask.

Who can get the Certification?

1) who has completed the vaccination cycle (even the first dose is enough as long as 15 days have passed);

2) those who recovered from COVID-19 in the previous six months.

HOW TO ISSUE THE COVID 19 GREEN CERTIFICATION (SUPER GREEN PASS):

a) you can download it from the site: https://www.dgc.gov.it/web/ using the health card or digital identity (SPID / CIE);

b) you can download it from the IO app or the IMMUNI app;

c) you can contact your doctor or pharmacies who will print it on your behalf.

In case of failure to show the above documentation, access will not be granted nor will the

purchased ticket.

Please note that anyone who physically purchases a ticket at a point of sale is required to show his / her ID

identity, under penalty of the impossibility of issuing the admission ticket (DL 8/2/2010 nr. 8). They will not be considered as

documents suitable for sale, all latest generation licenses that do not show the indications of the place

of residence.

In the subscription pre-emption phase, you will be entitled to purchase only one ticket, while in the free sale the

maximum number of tickets that can be purchased by a single person is four as per provisions

ofObservatory on Sporting Events. In this case it is possible to present for the other three

people, too only a copy of the identity document.

SECTORS AND PRICES:



SECTOR

ENTIRE INVALID CIVIL 100% and Accompany (**) UNDER 14 (***) CENTRAL FORE OF HONOR € 200 == NO FORUM MONTE MARIO € 40 € 40 tribute FORUM TEVERE TOP € 30 € 30 tribute Tribune of Tiber € 20 € 20 tribute TRIBUNA TEVERE NOT WALKING IN A WHEELCHAIR (**) € 5 == NO TRIBUNA TEVERE NOT WALKING IN CARR. ACC.GNO (**) € 5 == NO DISTINCT NORTH EAST € 10 € 10 tribute DISTINCT NORTH WEST € 10 € 10 tribute DISTINCT SOUTH EAST € 10 € 10 tribute GUEST SECTOR – DISTINCT SOUTH WEST € 10 == NO NORTH CURVE

€ 10 € 10 NO

The Curva Sud sector will remain closed.

A service fee of 3.30% will be applied to the cost of the coupons.

(**) The reduced tickets for civil invalids at 100% and the non-ambulatory Tiber Tribune, both with a companion, can

be bought only at Lazio Style 1900.

(***) All boys born after accompanied by a parent (or relative within the 4th degree), they will be able to

free access to the stadium by collecting the appropriate name tag from a LAZIO STYLE 1900

together with the purchase of the companion’s paid ticket.



The operation can be carried out exclusively at one of the Lazio Style 1900s.

The aforementioned discount is valid for all sectors except the Curva Nord and the Tribuna D’Onore Centrale. Click here for

further information.

4-year-old children born on or after 1/1/2017 access the stadium for free and without a ticket presenting a

identity document or health card.

Finally, at the entrance the identity check will be carried out on each individual spectator and it is therefore mandatory to show

an identity document, including minors.

Only and exclusively on the day of the race, from 11:00 the ticket office will also be open at

the former youth hostel in viale delle olimpiadi 61 with the only mode of sale currently authorized

digital via fan email.

Once the coupon has been purchased at the counter, the ticket (s) will be sent to the fan in his email

present at the controls via your mobile phone. The point of sale will also be enabled for

free gifts under 14.

Click here to change the name of the coupons.

CURRENTLY THERE ARE NO RESTRICTIONS ON SALE ADOPTED BY THE OBSERVATORY

ON SPORTS EVENTS.

GUESTS SECTOR: it will be possible to purchase tickets for the GUEST SECTOR, from 16:00 on Tuesday 8

February until 19:00 on Friday 11 February. Click here to access the Vivaticket website. Prohibition of

name change for the guest sector tickets.



To display a banner at the stadium, a request must be submitted. Click here to download the form for later

send it to the email: This email address is protected from spambots. You need to enable JavaScript to view it.