Serie A today, live advances: Lazio-Juve 0-2, Fiorentina-Milan 4-3 – Sport – Football

Rome, 20 November 2021 – After the national team stop, the A league comes back today with three advances of the 13th matchday: at 15 Atalanta-Spezia (5-2), at 18 Lazio Juventus (0-2) and at 20.45 Fiorentina-Milan (4-3).

At 3 pm the Goddess of Gian Piero Gasperini he overwhelmed Spezia at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo for 5-2. Seventh victory in the championship for the Goddess. But it is the Ligurians who take the lead in the 11th minute with Nzola. The Bergamo players draw in the 18 ‘with Pasalic. Zapata at 38 ‘he scores from the spot for the neroazzurro advantage. Still Pasalic in goal three minutes later. Atalanta returns to the field in an even more determined second half and in the 84th minute it is Muriel to score, followed by Malinovsky at 89 ‘. In the recovery Nzola uses a corner kick for his brace. The Goddess rises to fourth place in the standings with 25 points like Inter. La Spezia remains at an altitude of 11.

At 18 Lazio-Juve 0-2. The Biancoceleste coach ends up knocked out Maurizio Sarri in the first challenge to his former team. Three gold points for the Lady at the Olimpico. They decide success the two penalties made from Leonardo Bonucci at 23 ‘and 83’. The Lady thus rises to 21 points, and joins Lazio.









At 20.45 sensational feat of Fiorentina, which beats the Milan 4-3 and forces him to first defeat in the league after thirteen days. Therefore, the unbeatenability of Pioli’s team falls under the blows of Vlahovic (brace), Duncan and Saponara, which make Ibrahimovic’s brace and own goal in the final by di Venuti useless. The heart and character were not enough for the Rossoneri, who went down by even three goals but unable to complete the comeback after the shock given by the Swede. Tomorrow the Naples will have the opportunity to return first solo, but to do so he will not have to lose the big match with Inter. In the meantime, the Italian team continues to dream of Europe, reaching Lazio and Juve at 21 points.

