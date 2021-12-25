Serie A transfer market, all the big maneuvers of the big names

Inter, the goal is Bremer

In fact, in recent days, the Nerazzurri executives met a well-known Italian FIFA agent and intermediary of various operations, with him they discussed the hypothesis of reaching Bremer (24 years old) next summer. The transfer is conditional on the departure of one between Skriniar (26) and De Vrij (29), both of them expiring in 2023 (easier starts the Dutch represented by Raiola). Inter wanted to protect itself by cashing in on the Brazilian’s approval, also to anticipate the strong competition (among others also from Milan and Naples). However, an agreement remains to be found in the coming months with Turin, which evaluates its center at least 25 million plus bonuses. Indirectly, Inter then informed the grenade president Cairo that they were willing to sit at a table and evaluate any counterparts, such as the various Pinamonti (22), Radu (24), Vanheusden (22) and Mulattieri (21). . For January, however, pay attention to Kolarov (36) which requires more space and can request the transfer: in this case it will return Venheusden from the loan to Genoa?

Milan, we need another Kjaer

Even the Milan look for a central, but a Pioli is needed immediately. So many names in the crosshairs, the idea is to outline another operation to Tomori (24), a loan with the right of redemption: there is to replace the injured Kjaer (32), a holder is needed. A goal is Milenkovic (24) of Fiorentina. And they like it a lot Botman (21) of Lille, disputed by half of Europe, for which, however, the aim is to exploit the excellent relations between clubs after the operations Leao And Maignan carried out in recent years.

Lazio, starts the axis with Verona

“You know very well that our market is linked to exits“. It was Sarri who confirmed Lazio’s market equation, sell to buy. There are outgoing Lazzari (28), there would be the Taurus who thinks of trading with Zaza (30) and Muriqi (27), together with them Escalante (28), Vavro (25), Jony (30), Lukaku (27) and Durmisi (27). The liquidity indicator blocks operations again, only disposals can favor new entries. Sarri expects a left-back and a new one vice-property. So Lotito and Tare still look at Verona: after the deal Zaccagni (26) are valued lasagna (29), Kalinic (33, idea in strong growth) and the defender-jolly Farmhouse (23). Forward had been optioned Botheim (21), went to Krasnodar, the technician wants people ready.

Naples is hunting for a power plant

Also the priority of Napoli, considering the sale of Manolas (30) Olympiacos and the commitments of Koulibaly in the African Cup, it is the purchase of a power plant. The parameters remain those of the summer market: a loan operation with the right of redemption. The ds Giuntoli has already evaluated Szalai (23 years old) from Fenerbahçe e Sanchez (25) of Tottenham, but the strong name is an old ball of his: Kumbulla (21), also probed by other clubs including Toro. For the left wing, keep an eye on the situation of He sent (27), a Mozambican from Lille who is expiring his contract.

Atalanta, Sheva wants Miranchuk

On paper, Atalanta would be fine, but Gasperini is aiming for a further leap in quality. It stays there in front Boga (24) a concrete goal, but the Africa Cup represents a counter that weighs on the scales at least as much as the 25 million valuation that Sassuolo makes of it. But something can move, also because Shevchenko has asked Genoa to do everything to lead Miranchuk (26) in red and blue.

Juve, you need to sell and then …

They were all pretty clear in the house Juve about what will happen or rather will not happen in January: this is the team, Merry He knows. However, if all those supplies you are working on at the Keep going should unlock in good time (not only Ramsey And Arthur, but also Kulusevski), then some opportunity will be tried to take it. A man of battle would be needed in midfield (the duel with Liverpool for Zakaria, 25 alive), in attack a center forward. And of Icardi (28) we will always talk, especially if the PSG opens to lending.

Rome, two blows for Mourinho

Roma are looking for a right winger and a midfielder. Because Karsdorp (26) and Cristante (26) are the most used in 2021 with 55 appearances each, they need a valid alternative. From the 26th Tiago Pinto will return to Rome and will work to satisfy Mourinho who wants the departure of Diawara (24), Villar (23), Fazio (34), Santon (30), Riccardi (20). Loans from Calafiori (19) and Zalewski (19) are also foreseen. The track on which you work at the entrance is that of Grillitsch (26), expiring with Hoffenheim, preferred to Herrera (31) leaving Atletico Madrid but out of the Giallorossi parameters. It risks blurring the goal Dalot (22), therefore they aim for the right wing Aarons (21) of Norwich, Henrichs (24) of the Leipzig e Pedersen (21) of Feyenoord.

Cagliari is already beyond Godin

Waiting for the first reinforcements (Izzo?), Cagliari continues to work to find accommodation a Godin (35) and Caceres (34) who are no longer part of the rossoblù project. Cagliari sporting director Capozucca returned to the players defined as “unworthy” after Cagliari-Udinese: «I was not referring to anyone in particular. This is not the time to talk about individuals but to think only of doing the utmost for salvation“. Reinforcements will be needed in the middle of the field and, depending on the fate of Keita (26), also forward.