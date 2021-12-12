Serie A: Turin-Bologna 2-1 LIVE | First page

The granata want to find the success that has been missing since last November 22nd and shake up after only two points won in the last three days; the desire for redemption also animates Mihajlovic’s rossoblùs, who come from last Sunday’s knockout against Fiorentina but who, in case of victory, would be just one point from the sixth place occupied by Juventus.

At 15 space instead for Atalanta, who want to quickly leave the Champions disappointment behind and pursue the sixth consecutive victory in Verona to move to -2 from Milan; Tudor’s Hellas will try to block his way and, after an exhilarating 4-3 comeback over Venice, wants another 3 points to get closer to the Europe area. At 18, in addition to the highly anticipated challenge between friends Spalletti and Andreazzoli in Napoli-Empoli, there is room for Sassuolo-Lazio: after two consecutive draws, Dionisi relies on Berardi and Scamacca to find his way back to victory against an opponent fatigued by the European commitment and deprived of two very important pawns such as Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto.

It closes at 20.45 with Inter-Cagliari and an opportunity for the reigning Italian champions to climb to the top of the standings.