Serie A: Turin-Bologna 2-1 LIVE | First page

Serie A: Turin-Bologna 2-1 LIVE
At 15 space instead for Atalanta, who want to quickly leave the Champions disappointment behind and pursue the sixth consecutive victory in Verona to move to -2 from Milan; Tudor’s Hellas will try to block his way and, after an exhilarating 4-3 comeback over Venice, wants another 3 points to get closer to the Europe area. At 18, in addition to the highly anticipated challenge between friends Spalletti and Andreazzoli in Napoli-Empoli, there is room for Sassuolo-Lazio: after two consecutive draws, Dionisi relies on Berardi and Scamacca to find his way back to victory against an opponent fatigued by the European commitment and deprived of two very important pawns such as Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto.
It closes at 20.45 with Inter-Cagliari and an opportunity for the reigning Italian champions to climb to the top of the standings.