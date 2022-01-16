Serie A, Venice-Empoli 1-1: Okereke responds to Zurkowski

At the Penzo first half of the Tuscans and recovery of the lagoons: Nani’s entry into the field was decisive

Venice and Empoli do not get hurt and move the ranking. On the 22nd day of Serie A between Zanetti’s and Andreazzoli’s team it ends 1-1. At Penzo in the first half, the Tuscans play the match and unlock the game with Zurkowski (25 ‘). In the second half, the lagoons react, increase the pace and after the newcomer enters the field dwarfs settle the score with Okereke (73 ‘).

THE MATCH

Struggling with new Covid infections and some forced tactical changes, against Empoli Zanetti he places Aramu and Kiyine in the trident next to Henry. Without Di Francesco, Andreazzoli instead props up the median and relies on Henderson and Bajrami behind Pinamonti. Tall and aggressive, Empoli starts better attacking the depth on the outside. The first ring of the match comes on a corner kick, but Lezzerini is careful. Then it’s up to Henderson to test the reflexes of the black-green rearguard. Compact and tidy, Andreazzoli’s team covers the spaces well and starts again maneuvering vertically with speed and precision. Not very aggressive on the second balls, the Venezia instead struggled to find the square in midfield and suffers from the tears of the Tuscans. Lezzerini surpasses himself on a great header by Pinamonti on the development of a corner, then a fireball from Bandinelli touches the crossbar and a left-footed shot from Zurkowski just comes out. Caught by a pocket of Cuisance, Aramu tries to interrupt Empoli’s forcing with a dangerous diagonal, but Vicario is careful and Andreazzoli’s team continues to grind the game and push. Bajrami ends a great action badly, then Zurkowski unlocks the race by being in the right place after a nice cross from Bandinelli. Goal that breaks the balance and concretizes the domination of Andreazzoli’s men. Inspired and always ready to enter, Zurkowski tries to double immediately with his head, but Lezzerini is not surprised. Then Henry triggers Crnigoj, but the Slovenian doesn’t hit the goal. Disadvantaged and in difficulty in the maneuver, shortly after the half hour Zanetti removes Tessmann and Kiyine and brings in Vacca and Okereke to give more leg, physicality and dynamism to the maneuver. But after a high exit from Vicario on Henry, Empoli always makes the game and becomes dangerous again with Zurkowski.

The recovery begins with Empoli still in thrust and Venezia looking for individual solutions to counter the game organization of Andreazzoli’s team. As for the maneuver, it is the Tuscans who manage the race by verticalizing with precision and playing well in the strait close to Pinamonti. The neroverdi, however, do not give up, they try to raise the center of gravity and to react they rely on the plays of Okereke on the left and the physicality of Henry on the high balls in the area. Attitude that increases the pace and also the “nastiness” of the match. Under pressure, the Venezia pushes mainly to the left and increases the revs. Empoli instead lowers, grits his teeth and tries to interrupt the opponent’s game even with the strongest manners. On the one hand Bandinelli blocks a right shot from Crnigoj, while on the other Zurkowski is still the most dangerous. To give the shock, twenty minutes from the end, Zanetti brings in the newcomer Nani. And the Portuguese immediately serves Okereke the equalizer. Network that puts everything back in balance, gives a change to the game and lights up the ending. Taken from the vertical by Vacca, Okereke engages Vicario with a nice right. Then the defense of Empoli frees on a poisonous cross from the right and Vicario still rejects the last Neroverdi attempts. Venice and Empoli cancel each other out, but in the Lagoon it is Nani who immediately steals the show from everyone.

REPORT CARDS

Zurkowski 7: leg, determination and technique. He starts in the middle but often seeks insertion accompanying the maneuver. Unlock the race by being in the right place on Bandinelli’s cross, then touch the encore at least three times

Pinamonti 6.5: he works physically by acting as the first striker to start the restarts and the maneuver. Lots of movement to create spaces and precise support for teammates

Bandinelli 6: covers and pushes, giving way to the Empoli maneuver on the left. From his cross comes Zurkowski’s goal that unlocks the match. In the second half then drops

Kiyine 5: Zanetti places him in the trident on the left, but he never manages to attack Stojanovic and help Henry. Out after half an hour of play

Aramu 5.5: struggles to get to the heart of the game and leaves Henry alone to fight with the Empoli defenders. Commits Vicario with a nice left, but it is the only flash

Okereke 6.5: enters and gives more substance to the trident giving thrust to the maneuver. Sign the equalizer coldly, then go close to doubling

Dwarfs 7: enters twenty minutes from time and the first ball immediately serves the assist to Okereke. Quality at the first exit in Venice

THE TABLE

VENICE-EMPOLI 1-1

Venice (4-3-3): Lezzerini 6; Ampadu 6, Caldara 5.5, Ceccaroni 6, Molinaro 6 (27 ‘st Nani 7); Cuisance 6, Tessmann 5 (34 ‘Vacca 6), Crnigoj 6; Aramu 5.5 (35 ‘st Busio sv), Henry 6, Kiyine 5 (34’ Okereke 6.5).

Available: Maenpaa, Neri, Sigurdsson, Modolo, Fiordilino, Heymans, Peretz. All .: Zanetti 6

Empoli (4-3-2-1): Vicar 6.5; Stojanovic 6.5, Ismajili 6, Tonelli 6, Fiamozzi 5.5; Ricci 6, Zurkowski 7 (34 ‘st Asllani sv), Bandinelli 6 (39’ st Stulac sv); Henderson 6, Bajrami 6 (39 ‘st Cutrone sv); Pinamonti 6.5.

Available: Ujkani, Furlan, Romagnoli, Mancuso, Fazzini, La Mantia, Damiani, Rizza, Pezzola. All .: Andreazzoli 6.5

Referee: Giacomelli

Markers: 25 ‘Zurkowski (E), 28’ st Okereke (V)

Ammonites: Cuisance, Okereke, Crnigoj (V); Bajrami, Henderson, Ismajili, Fiamozzi, Bandinelli (E)

Expelled: –

THE STATISTICS

• Returning to Serie A after 1337 days (his last appearance on 20 May 2018), Nani provided an assist 1 minute and 55 seconds after entering the field.

• Empoli have scored 19 away points in the current league, equaling their best away performance in an entire Serie A season.

• Empoli have scored 29 points after 22 matches of the current championship: only in the 2006/07 and 2015/16 seasons (both 32 points) did they do better after 22 Serie A rounds.

• Venezia have not achieved any success in their last eight league games, recording only three points in these matches, no team has collected less in Serie A since the weekend of 27-28 November (Genoa also three).

• David Okereke has scored his fifth goal this season, no Venezia player has done better in Serie A.

• All five of David Okereke’s goals this Serie A were scored from inside the penalty area.

• Two of Empoli’s last four goals in the current Serie A have been scored by Szymon Zurkowski.

• Three of Szymon Zurkowski’s four goals in the current Serie A have come away from home.

• Four of Empoli’s last seven Serie A goals have been scored by midfielders.