Serie A, Venice-Rome 3-2: Okereke punishes the Giallorossi | News

Caldara unlocks the game, then the Giallorossi respond with Shomurodov and Abraham. Neroverdi scored in the second half with Aramu (doubtful penalty) and the Nigerian

Shot of the Venice, Rome ko. In the 12th round of Serie A the team of Mourinho loses 3-2 against Zanetti’s men and collects the second consecutive defeat in the league. At Penzo the neroverdi unlock the race with Caldara (3 ‘), then the Giallorossi and overturn the result with Shomurodov (43 ‘) and Abraham (47 ‘). Goals to which the lagoons replicate in the second half, still scoring with a Aramu’s dubious rigor (65 ‘) and Okereke (75 ‘).

THE MATCH

The complicated moment of Rome continues. Net of a crazy race, with continuous reversals of the result, the Giallorossi leave Penzo with their heads down, many regrets and some complaints about the penalty that puts Venice back in the race. The game is decided by Okereke on the counterattack and only the saves of Rui Patricio in the final avoid a worse partial to the Giallorossi, but it is the progress of the match that leaves a bad taste in Mourinho’s mouth. After overturning the result with Shomorudov and Abraham, Roma did not manage to close the match, losing clarity and then lending their side to the deadly black-green counter-attacks. An attitude that costs dearly to the Giallorossi and confirms the heavy air that reigns in Trigoria. Different speech instead for Venice, which with the victory against Roma collects three very heavy points for the standings and gains confidence and morale for the next challenges.

Al Penzo Mou changes skin to Rome. Without Vina and Calafiori, the Special One passes to the three-man defense, leaves Zaniolo and Mkhitaryan on the bench and El Shaarawy square on the left and Shomurodov next to Abraham. Zanetti instead recovers Ampadu, leaves Henry out and shows up with the “trident” Aramu-Okereke-Kiyine. Choices that mark the tactical theme and the start of the match. Tidy and precise in the construction phase, the Venezia spins the ball quickly and unlocks the game after 3 ‘with a touch of Caldara on the development of a free kick by Aramu. Cold goal that immediately forces Mou’s gang to increase the laps and react. Haps extends Abraham in the area and Aureliano points to the spot, but the Var signals an irregular position of Pellegrini and the referee must retrace his steps by restarting the game with a free kick in favor of the lagoons. High and aggressive, Roma attack with many men and try to push left. The Venezia instead closes the lines, manages the traffic with Busio and Ampadu in the median and starts again. On the one hand Okereke kicks high after a duel with Ibanez and Rui Patricio blocks a left from the edge of Kiyine. On the other, Ceccaroni closes well on Abraham and Shomurodov nearly equal with a left at the edge of the post. At a good pace, the Giallorossi take possession and increase the pressure. A diagonal from Abraham is printed on the post, then Romero first stops a right from El Shaarawy and then a left from Pellegrini. Occasions to which Venezia responds with a dangerous counter-attack from Okereke and a right-foot from Busio defused by Rui Patricio. Question and answer that at the end of the first half everything changes in three minutes. Shomurodov takes care of the score with a close tap-in, then Abraham overturns the result by relying on physics and technique in the area.

The second half begins with the entry of Sigurdsson in place of Crnigoj and with Venezia passing to 4-3-3. But it is still Rome that becomes dangerous. Haps miraculously saves on the line after a header from Shomurodov, then Kumubulla sends out of his mind and Romero blocks a platter with a sure shot from El Shaarawy. Attempts to which Venezia responds by raising the center of gravity and trying to increase the laps close to the Giallorossi area. A left from the edge of Kiyine ends up a little wide, then Aureliano assigns the neroverdi a very dubious penalty for a contact between Caldara and Cristante and Zanetti’s team equalized from the spot with Aramu. Goal that puts everything back in balance and triggers the whirlwind of changes. Mou removes Kumbulla and lets Perez in, Zanetti takes away Kiyine and throws Modolo into the fray. Romero blocks Abraham on a perfect assist from Pellegrini, then flies on an attempt by El Shaarawy and says no to Karsdorp. Under pressure, Roma pushes and leans on Pellegrini’s plays, raising the center of gravity. An attitude that on the one hand increases the Giallorossi’s forcing and leads to a dangerous right from Abraham, but on the other also unbalances Mou’s team on the neroverdi counterattacks. Tactical theme that 20 ‘from the end overturns the result again. To bring Venice forward Okereke thinks about starting perfectly on the edge of the offside and chilling Rui Patricio at the exit. Network that in the last quarter of an hour blows up all the schemes. In search of a draw, Roma attack with their heads down and still risk big. Rui Patricio passes first on Modolo, then stops Okereke and a right from Henry hits the crossbar. In the parts of Romero, on the other hand, the best opportunities happen to Cristante and Perez, but the black-green fort holds up and Venezia takes home a very heavy victory.

REPORT CARDS

Caldara 7: he signed the Neroverde advantage with a touch of “robbery” in the area, then together with Ceccaroni he fought with Abraham and Shomurodov. He hasn’t scored since 2017. He also gets the 2-2 penalty

Okereke 7: Few balls arrive in its parts, but when they arrive it often manages to put Kumbulla in difficulty above all. He gives himself a couple of dangerous chances, but he is not accurate in shooting. Then in the final he signs the 3-2 which decides the match on the counterattack

Busio 6.5: in the first half he manages the traffic with precision and personality in front of the defense. In the second half the range of action increases with the passage to 4-3-3 and it is less noticeable

Abraham 6.5: makes a counter with Ceccaroni and Caldara by relying on the body. He moves a lot by getting into all the important actions. In the first half he hits a pole with a nice diagonal, then signs the double showing the best of the repertoire: chest stop, ball defense and winning paw

Pilgrims 6.5: he grits his teeth and moves between the lines to blow the bank. Ampadu and Busio are on top of him, but he still manages to make a difference with his presence and his plays

Shomurodov 6: Mou places him next to Abraham to increase the weight of the attack and after a slow start he manages to find the right position to hurt. Sign the tie by being in the right place at the right time and then serves Abraham on the double

Kumbulla 5: He struggles to keep Okereke and is often unsure of closures and placements.

THE TABLE

VENICE-ROME 3-2

Venice (4-3-2-1): Romero 6.5; Mazzocchi 6 (32 ‘st Ebuehi 6), Caldara 7, Ceccaroni 6.5, Haps 6; Crnigoj 5.5 (1 ‘st Sigurdsson 6), Ampadu 6.5, Busio 6.5; Aramu 6.5 (32 ‘st Tessmann sv), Kiyine 6 (25’ st Modolo 6); Okereke 7 (44 ‘st Henry).

Available: Maenpaa, Forte, Heymans, Bjarkason, Svoboda, Peretz. All .: Zanetti 7

Rome (3-4-1-2): Rui Patricio 7; Mancini 5.5, Kumbulla 5 (21 ‘st Perez 5.5), Ibanez 5.5; Karsdorp 6, Cristante 6, Veretout 5.5, El Shaarawy 6.5 (32 ‘st Zaniolo sv); Pilgrims 6.5; Shomurodov 6, Abraham 6.5.

Available: Boer, Fuzato, Villar, Reynolds, Mayoral, Diawara, Zalewski, Afena-Gyan, Tripi, Mkhitaryan. All .: Mourinho 5

Referee: Aureliano

Markers: 3 ‘Caldara (V), 43’ Shomurodov (R), 47 ‘Abraham (R), 20’ st rig. Aramu (V), 29 ‘st Okereke (V)

Ammonites: Kiyine (V); Karsdorp, Abraham (R)

Expelled: –

THE STATISTICS

• Mattia Aramu has scored in four consecutive Serie A home games: the last Venezia player to do so was Alvaro Recoba in 1999.

• Roma are the team that has hit the most woods this league (nine) and Tammy Abraham is first among the players (four).

• Venezia have not scored three goals in Serie A since January 2002 (a 3-4 defeat to Parma).

• Roma have not scored twice in Serie A in the first half since last February against Udinese.

• Eldor Shomurodov scored a goal and assisted in a Serie A match for the first time.

• Eldor Shomurodov hasn’t scored in Serie A since last May – nine goalless games before today.

• Mattia Caldara’s, which arrived after 2 minutes and 39 seconds, was Venezia’s fastest goal in Serie A since January 2000 (Ganz against Udinese in the second minute).

• Mattia Caldara’s, arriving after 2 minutes and 39 seconds, was the fastest goal conceded by Roma in Serie A since October 2020, when Ibrahimovic scored for the Giallorossi after one minute and 47 seconds.

• Mattia Caldara hadn’t scored in the top flight since December 2017, right at home and against a team from the capital (Lazio).

• Mattia Aramu has taken part in at least one goal in each of his last four Serie A home games (four goals, one assist).

• Today was the 50th appearance with the Venezia shirt in all competitions for Pasquale Mazzocchi.