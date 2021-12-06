Serie A: Verona comeback show. Juventus-Genoa 2-0, Cuadrado and Dybala – Sport – Football

Rome, 5 December 2021 – Goals and spectacles on this Sunday of A league. After Saturday’s advances, which rewarded the Milanese and Atalanta, today the 16th day continued with a program full of goals. Yesterday the jolt at the top of the Ranking: dfter the defeat with the Bergamo side, the Naples was overrun by Milan (+2) And Inter (+1). But even today the emotions were not lacking.

Serie A, the calendar – Ranking

The Apennine derby opens the dance Bologna-Fiorentina, match at 12.30, which ended with a 3-2 victory for the guests. At 15 Venice-Verona gives a show: three goals down, the guests finished 4-3. Four goals and a draw in Spezia-Sassuolo (2-2). At 18 the Lazio has conquered Marassi, Sampdoria side, for 1-3. At the end of the day the success of the Allianz Stadium arrived Juventus 2-0 over Genoa.

Lite Allegri-Morata. The Spaniard recalled to the bench

But the round will end tomorrow, with the matches Empoli-Udinese (18.30) and Cagliari-Turin (8.45pm).









Juventus-Genoa 2-0

With two goals Juventus beat Genoa at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The bianconeri in goal with Cuadrado who scores directly from a corner kick at 9 ‘, at 82’ with Dybala. There Lady in the standings reaches Fiorentina in fifth place with 27 points. Griffin third last at 10.

Bologna 2-3 Fiorentina

The Bologna fails in the enterprise to recapture the Fiorentina, which struck the second consecutive victory and placed fifth in the standings. At the Dall’Ara stadium the viola goals are signed by Maleh at 33 ‘, Biraghi at 51 ‘e Vlahovic in the 67th minute on a penalty, after a contact in the area between Gonzalez and Skorupski. For Bologna to sign Barrow at 42 ‘and Hickey at 83 ‘.

Spezia 2-2 Sassuolo

To find the advantage is the Spezia with Manaj. In the start of shooting Gyasi signs the double, then enters Raspadori and with a brace gives the same.

Venice-Verona 3-4

Resounding comeback of the Scala, from 0-3 to 3-4. In the standings, the guests rise to 23, to -2 from sixth Rome while the lagoons remain at 15 points. At the 12th he opened the scoring Ceccaroni, then at the 19th he scored Crnigoj. In the second half the impossible happens. Verona recovers a first goal on own goal from Henry at the 50th and then, at the 64th it shortens again with a kick of rigor. Caprari makes no mistake and scores the goal that reopens the game. A few turns of the clock hands and at the 67th, here is the draw of Simeone that shatters all the beauty of the first half of Venice. And in the 85th, the goal of the Gialloblù advantage arrives, which he still sees to score Simeone.









Sampdoria-Lazio 1-3

The Lazio of Sarri overwhelms Sampdoria 1-3 in Genoa. Milinkovic-Savic on the net at 7 ‘, then Immobile’s brace at 17’ and 37 ‘. Gabbiadini scored the goal in the 89th minute. In the standings the biancocelesti hook their cousins ​​from Roma in sixth place with 25 points. Blucerchiati stopped at 15.

