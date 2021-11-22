Serie A, Verona-Empoli 2-1: Tameze makes Hellas rejoice in full recovery | News

The result is all decided in the second half: Romagnoli had replied to Barak, before the Veronese winning goal of the Franco-Cameroonian

Verona’s unbeaten streak in the championship continues (five consecutive useful results), which beat Empoli 2-1 at home in full recovery. Tuscans close to the advantage at Bentegodi with Henderson (crossbar) and Pinamonti (wrong tap-in). At the beginning of the second half (49 ‘), however, Barak thinks to break the deadlock with his header; Romagnoli grabs the equalizer in the 67th minute, but Tameze makes Tudor scream with joy in the 91st minute. Verona ninth with 19 points; Empoli remains at 16.

THE MATCH

Fifth consecutive home victory for a Verona that also continues in the overall unbeaten streak in the league (five games); Empoli mocked in full recovery at the Bentegodi and overtaken in the standings by the Veronese, in ninth place, with 19 points (against 16 of the Tuscans).

Great opportunity for the guests in the 17 ‘: Henderson focuses from the left and fires a missile from the outside neck at the corner of the goalposts but, once Montipò is beaten, the ball crashes in full on the crossbar. Tuscan team still very active at 23 ‘, when Di Francesco’s cross from the right finds a tap-in, sensationally however inaccurate, by Pinamonti, who all alone in the center of the area shoots up with his right. In any case it is Hellas who are more proactive and play the game, trying to take advantage of the outside lanes above all. At the beginning of the second half, in the 49th minute, here comes the advantage of Igor Tudor’s men: the new substitute Lazovic arrives on the bottom from the left and puts Barak’s next winning crushed header in the center at the far post. Vicar stands still and the score unlocks.

At 62 ‘the same Vicar reaches out with his hand and with his fingertips corner his right hand around Caprari, thus keeping Empoli in the game, who equalized 5 minutes later: Pinamonti’s detour on the fly, Gunter intercepts in a way clumsy and Simone Romagnoli has to do is push the net on the line, for the first goal in Serie A by the captain of Andreazzoli’s team. Bajrami touches the coup with two rings, both rejected by Montipò. In the final match Pharaohs does not frame the head goal on Veloso’s free-kick. It would seem over, but in the first minute of recovery the goal of victory for Verona arrives: triangle on the right with Barak, insertion in the area and right to cross on the far post of Tameze, who electrocutes Vicario and sends the Tudor bench into ecstasy. Andreazzoli returns to lose after three rounds.

REPORT CARDS

Tameze 7.5 – The Franco-Cameroonian draws the winning goal passing behind Marchizza and finding the fortuitous deviation of Luperto, who deceives Vicario for the very heavy 2-1 final.

Barak 7 – Fifth league goal for a very inspired Czech on the night of Bentegodi: after a good first half, he unlocks the match with a precise header.

Lazovic 6.5 – He takes over from Casale in the interval and, after not even 4 minutes of play, he puts an excellent ball in the center for the goal of the momentary 1-0.

Simeone 5.5 – The gesture of annoyance by the former Fiorentina at the referee’s address in the first half is a symptom of a complicated match for Cholito, who are struggling to get into the game.

Henderson 6.5 – He hits a sensational crossbar at the start of the game that makes the Verona audience tremble; is replaced by Ricci, also thanks to an injury.

Luperto 6.5 – Monstre performance of the central: excellent his closures in the first half on Tameze, Mancuso and Simeone who protect the Vicario defense door well. Unlucky on the occasion of the 2-1.

Pinamonti 5.5 – He misses a fairly simple opportunity in the middle of the first half, hitting a cross from Di Francesco very badly.

THE TABLE

VERONA 2-1 EMPOLI

Verona (3-4-2-1): Montipò 6; Dawidowicz 6, Gunter 5.5, Ceccherini 6; Faraoni 6, Tameze 7.5 (50 ‘st Sutalo sv), Veloso 6, Casale 6 (1’ st Lazovic 6.5, 50 ‘st Magnani sv); Barak 7, Caprari 6.5; Simeone 5.5 (50 ‘st Hongla sv). Available: Pandur, Berardi, Lasagna, Cetin, Cancellieri, Ruegg, Sutalo, Ragusa. Coach: Tudor 6.5

Empoli (4-3-1-2): Vicar 6.5; Fiamozzi 6, Romagnoli 6.5, Luperto 6.5, Marchizza 5.5; Haas 5.5 (30 ‘st Asllani 6), Stulac 5.5 (30’ st Bandinelli 6), Henderson 6.5 (12 ‘st Ricci 6); Di Francesco 6 (39 ‘st Ismajli sv); Pinamonti 5.5, Mancuso 5.5 (12 ‘st Bajrami 6). Available: Ujkani, Cutrone, La Mantia, Parisi, Zurkowski, Stojanovic. Coach: Andreazzoli 6

Referee: Gariglio

Markers: 4 ‘st Barak (V), 22’ st Romagnoli (E), 46 ‘st Tameze (V)

Ammonites: Simeone (V), Luperto (E), Di Francesco (E), Bandinelli (E)

OPTA STATISTICS

Verona hadn’t won five consecutive Serie A home games since November 2013.

From the beginning of October onwards, Verona have earned 14 points in seven Serie A games (4W, 2N, 1P), only Milan (16) have done better.

Verona have scored 27 goals in this league, their record in the first 13 Serie A matches of the season.

Verona have scored in all their last 11 home games in Serie A, the best streak since December 2014 for the yellow and blue.

Antonin Barak hadn’t scored a header in Serie A since February against Juventus, even in that case an assist from Lazovic.

Darko Lazovic has provided an assist in two consecutive Serie A matches for the first time since last March.

After 52 appearances in Serie A Simone Romagnoli scored his first goal in the top flight.

Verona have been saved nine times from the woods in this league, more than any other team.

Verona have made 22 shots in this meeting, a record for the team in a single Serie A match this season.

For the first time in this championship, Verona confirmed the same 11 starter from the previous match.