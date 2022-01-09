Serie A, Verona-Salernitana 1-2: Kastanos raises the grenade

The Cypriot’s masterpiece punishment at Bentegodi brings the Campania back into the race for the salvation fight

Third victory in the league for Salernitana, who conquers the Verona field 2-1. Campani took the lead on 29 ‘with the penalty converted by Djuric (foul by Gunter on Gondo). Pandur keeps his teammates in the game with a nice save on Gondo, which then serves Zortea the possible 0-2. This is how Lazovic thinks about equalizing the score in the 63rd minute; seven minutes later, however, a free-kick masterpiece of Kastanos the success is worth for Colantuono.

THE MATCH

An excellent Salernitana conquers the Bentegodi of Verona for 2-1 in the presence of a very generous but not very brilliant opponent forward. First ring of Hellas in the 5 ‘: Simeone comes out between the central defensive grenades and hits his head, but the ball ends up very slightly thanks to a deviation by Veseli. Shortly after, Depaoli tries with his head, burning Gagliolo: para Belec. The latter then deflects Ilic’s left footed shot for a corner, not being surprised by the rebound of the ball. Tudor’s team collects corner kicks, but it is the Campanians who break the deadlock at half an hour: Gunter catches Gondo and the referee Dionisi concedes the penalty which will then be transformed by Djuric, displacing Pandur. Salernitana very close to 0-2 in the 40th minute: Jaroszynski’s cross in the area and a sure shot header by Gondo who, however, finds the great reflection of the opposing goalkeeper. A Verona all attacking in the second half does not stop an opponent who sees a cue from Gondo and the subsequent insertion of Zortea: ball to the side by very little. At 63 ‘, however, the equal of Lazovic arrives: Zortea and Veseli slip at the same time, the Serbian midfielder takes advantage of it with a billiard shot from a tight angle. 7 minutes pass and Colantuono’s men go back ahead in the score: an amazing free kick by Kastanos, who with his left hand slips the ball under the intersection of the goalposts. With 3 ‘from the end Gagliolo saves on the line on Barak. Salernitana is always last, but now the points in the standings are 11; -6 from the fourth last Venice.

REPORT CARDS

Lazovic 6.5 – The perfect insertion of the Serbian midfielder had temporarily removed the chestnuts from the fire for the Scala family; his tie, however, is useless for the purpose of the result.

Pandur 6 – It is a feat with which he takes away the possible 0-2 of Gondo from the goal; then nothing can do about the extraordinary punishment of Kastanos.

Gunter 5.5 – His foul on Gondo costs the penalty that causes Hellas to go below the score, negatively addressing the match.

Kastanos 7 – Masterpiece punishment by the Cypriot, who gives a very important success to the Campania team.

Djuric 6.5 – Flawlessly transforms the penalty kick that is worth the Salerno advantage; one of his mistakes in the final was leading to the 2-2 Veronese.

Belec 6 – Good his first two saves at the start of the match that keep pinned to 0-0, even if he is not free from blame on Lazovic’s goal.

THE TABLE

VERONA-SALERNITANA 1-2

Verona (3-4-2-1): Pandur 6; Casale 5.5 (40 ‘st Tamèze sv), Gunter 5.5, Ceccherini 5.5; Depaoli 6 (14 ‘st Barak 6), Ilic 5.5, Veloso 6.5, Lazovic 6.5; Lasagna 6, Caprari 5.5; Simeone 5.5 (14 ‘st Kalinic 6). Available: Chiesa, Kivila, Pierobon, Rüegg. All .: Tudor 6

Salerno (3-5-2): Belec 6; Veseli 5.5 (40 ‘st Kechrida sv), Gyomber 6.5, Gagliolo 6.5; Zortea 6 (28 ‘st Delli Carri 6), M. Coulibaly 6 (31’ st Capezzi 6), Di Tacchio 6.5, Kastanos 7, Jaroszynski 5.5; Djuric 6.5, Gondo 6.5 (31 ‘st Bonazzoli 6). Available: Fiorillo, Schiavone, Motoc, Cannavale, Perrone. All .: Colantuono 6

Referee: Dionysus

Markers: 30 ‘rig. Djuric (S), 18 ‘st Lazovic (V), 25’ st Kastanos (S)

Ammonites: Kastanos (S), Gyomber (S), Di Tacchio (S), Gunter (V)

Expelled: at 44 ‘st Ilic (V) for having ironically applauded the referee

THE STATISTICS OF VERONA-SALERNITANA

After scoring a point in the last four away games (3P), Salernitana has won the second match away from home in this Serie A; the previous one against Venezia last October.

Milan Djuric’s goal was the fastest scored by Salernitana in this Serie A; before today the Campania team had not yet found the net in the first half hour of play.

Grigoris Kastanos’ goal, his first in Serie A, was the first scored this season by the team from Campania on a direct free kick.

Milan Djuric has scored his second goal in this Serie A: equaled the result achieved with Cesena in Serie A 2014/15.

The Salernitana has found the goal after four games without goals to the credit; marking that was missing from the away match in Cagliari last November.

Darko Lazovic had not scored in Serie A at Bentegodi since November 2020, even in that case against a newly promoted player (Benevento). More generally, the Serbian did not score in the maximum tournament since April 2021, against Sampdoria.

Miguel Veloso after providing two assists in his first three Serie A games this evening collected his third winning pass of the season.

Verona have collected the second knockout in the last three home games played in Serie A despite obtaining the record of shots attempted in the season tonight (24).

Verona have conceded goals in their last six Serie A games against newly promoted sides after keeping clean sheets in two of their previous three matches.

50th appearance for Ivan Ilić with the Verona shirt in all competitions.