Serie A: Vlahovic hat-trick in Spezia, Fiorentina engages Lazio. 2-1 Empoli al Sassuolo, Genoa-Venice 0-0 | A league

After Saturday’s advances and the Sunday lunch match, La A league with three games scheduled at 15, always valid for the eleventh round.

At the Franchi the Fiorentina overwhelms him Spice (3-0) thanks to super Vlahovic, author of a hat-trick. The Viola, expected on Saturday by Juve, are sixth on equal points with Lazio, one point behind Atalanta and Roma fourth.

Misstep for the Sassuolo, which starts well against theEmpoli, goes on 1-0 with an own goal by Tonelli but he allows himself to be reached and surpassed in the final by the Tuscans, to score with Pinamonti And Zurkowski.

Instead, the delicate challenge at Marassi ends in a goalless game Genoa and Venice. A 0-0 that makes both teams move the ranking.