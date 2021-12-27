Serie A, what’s behind the token fans

In the last few years, several football teams have found a new funding channel in the world of cryptocurrencies: the fan token. The question is already complicated by the its definition: a fan token it is a financial instrument issued by a third party and distributed on the market not regulated which provides for “services” by the sports club to subscribers and loans to the sports club by the issuer. In other words, company Y issues fan token related to football team X; who buys fan token buys from Y who in turn finances X.

How do fan tokens work?

The issuance and exchange of these fan token is made possible by the use of technology Blockchain. In short, the Blockchain is a sort of shared digital register, available for reading by anyone and usually decentralized, that is, not controllable or modifiable by a single person, but by a network of nodes, all of which have an original copy of the register. continuously updated. The name “Blockchain” derives from the fact that new transactions, in chronological order, are written in a block of information with limited space. When this block is filled, it becomes available for each node on the network and each node’s job is to check its validity and prevent erroneous or impossible transactions from occurring. Only when the majority of the network has confirmed that the inserted block is correct, will it be added to the “block chain” existing up to that moment. The mechanism by which the verification of the veracity of the transactions is carried out depends on each Blockchain and can therefore be imagined as a series of rules which, without resorting to a central certifying authority, is able to carry out checks on the transactions transcribed in the block. to be added. This set of rules in technical jargon is called a “consensus algorithm”.

So, back to the fan token, the Blockchain has the task of recording every exchange of token, both when this occurs between the issuing company and the customers, or simply between two different private subjects. The Blockchain used changes depending on the project. THE fan token of the teams issued through the Binance platform refer to the “Binance Smart Chain”, while i fan token issued through Socios.com are managed through two different Blockchains, the Ethereum Blockchain as regards the exchange of token and the Socios Blockchain for what concerns the services provided by the company to the owners of token. What are we talking about specifically? The owners of fan token of a certain team could for example be asked to decide what should be the color of the third jersey or the graphics of the team coach, or even obtain exclusive videos or specific promotions reserved exclusively for them.

The first fan token related to the world of football are issued in 2019 and are connected to Juventus. It’s the trigger for everything we’ll see next. With the pandemic, distancing and closures, there is a surge in the use of digital tools. This is also the case for football, which sees closed stadiums and the suspension of championships for long periods. There is a growing need to involve fans even from a distance and consequently the number of teams they use increases fan token: to date Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, ​​Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal, Juventus, Inter, Milan, Rome, Naples, Bologna, Novara, Italian national team, Portuguese national team, Argentine national team and other teams of the Premier League, of the Spanish Liga , of the Turkish, Argentine and Brazilian leagues with Socios.com; Lazio, Santos, Porto with Binance. To these is added a long list of partners of Socios.com in other sports or activities which include basketball, American football, tennis, cricket, ice hockey, motorsport and esport.

Photo by Mattia Ozbot / Inter via Getty Images

The business of Socios makes head to Maltese society Mediarex Enterprise Limited, controlled by the holding Zokay Investments (based in the British Virgin Islands). Binance, on the other hand, is a behemoth of the cryptocurrencies whose holding company is based in the Cayman Islands and that recently had problems with the supervisory bodies and the supervisory authorities of Italy (Consob), Germany, United Kingdom, USA, Japan and Thailand. Although most of the football teams these clubs are linked to are European, the fan token they are actually very popular in Southeast Asia, Brazil e in Turkey, a factor that makes them very attractive for European clubs looking for a global dimension to broaden the user base beyond the circle of local fans.

Ok, but what is a fan token?

Define what a fan token it is not easy. The holder of a fan token owns a “financial security” whose value depends on the market price; in addition, it has the possibility to receive exclusive videos, gadget, discounts and also to vote to make decisions regarding the football team linked to the issuing company such as the graphics on the official team bus or the inclusion of a “legend” in the “Hall of Fame”.

From a financial point of view, however, things get complicated. The fan token in fact it is not easily definable. It is certainly not a bond as it does not provide for interest or repayment of principal. Some commentators they considered it similar to a share in that, once the security has been purchased, the capital can only be recovered by reselling it, with a certain degree of risk; however, the fan token it does not give the right to dividends and corporate decision-making power, but to digital content and decision-making power in issues related to marketing, cheering and graphics. For others, some aspects are similar to those of derivatives. Indeed, fluctuations in market values ​​of fan token depend on the performance of football leagues, fluctuations in the cryptocurrency market in general, fluctuations in the value of football clubs and again on the economic performance of third-party companies that issue fan token.

In light of these variables, it is undisputed to say that fans tokens have a rather considerable risk profile: in fact they share the risks inherent in the shares and their market value depends on many circumstances, including the performance of the football league in which the team they are linked to plays – which affects the value of the title in a random manner in financial terms.

It is then possible to consider from an economic point of view what remains in the hands of the investors, without prejudice to the holding of the stock for mere speculative purposes on a rise or fall. Economically speaking, in fact, the advantages to which the fan token entitles are not comparable to dividends and decision-making power on the subject of marketing it is not comparable with that in the corporate sphere characteristic of most of the shares.

Crystal Palace fans protest banner against Socios last December 12 (Photo by Jacques Feeney / Offside / Offside via Getty Images).

The deal, however, is very advantageous for football clubs and for the companies that issue them, which can receive loans without having to pay anything in interest, profit shares or expansion of the ownership base and without even giving up decision-making power on fundamental business issues and strategies. for clubs. It should also be added that the fan token it is not regulated and is outside the so-called European security protocols against money laundering. Also, investors they are not specialized financial intermediaries but individual users tend to lack financial or legal skills.

Data the benefits for the companies to which they are connected i fan token, it is easy to imagine a rapid expansion of their use in the near future. Potentially any mass phenomenon could be “tokenized” in the future, from singers to TV series, from the favorite snack company to movies, from influencer up to the political parties. In this sense, it is possible that football is nothing more than the launching pad for a much larger phenomenon. And for this reason it is worth studying it and understanding it now, not only to understand what that club you have never heard of and which now appears on your team’s shirts is about.