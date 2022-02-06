Serie A women, Juve restarts from Verona and returns to +6. Shot Naples in Florence

After two draws between the league and the Italian Cup, the bianconere win 1-0 away and stretch again. Inter beat Empoli, Fiorentina defeated at home

After two draws, in the league against Fiorentina and in the Italian Cup against Inter, Juventus returned to victory. In Verona, however, an own goal by Lotti was needed in the second half to resolve the game in favor of Montemurro’s team. Inter did well too, who beat Empoli 3-2, while Napoli’s success against Fiorentina was making noise in the rear. The championship now stops to make way for the return of the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup and for the Algarve Cup which will see Milena Bertolini’s national team involved. She will be back on the pitch in the last weekend of February.

FIORENTINA 0-2 NAPLES – The one obtained by Napoli at Bozzi di Firenze in the match at 12.30 is a very heavy one: the team of Castorina and Domenichetti, who had brought home the three points against Fiorentina also in the first leg (when the coach was still Pistolesi), revives the fight not to be relegated by choking the Viola, who now have only three points ahead of the third-last place occupied by Napoli. After a first half in which Vero Boquete had the only goal ball, who kicked on Baldi, Napoli broke the deadlock in the 3 ‘of the second half with a lob from Sara Tui that mocked Tasselli. To further ruin Fiorentina’s Sunday – which in the last round of the championship had interrupted Juventus’ streak of 36 consecutive victories – the header of Sole Jaimes on Severini’s free-kick.

VERONA 0-1 JUVENTUS – Juventus, winning 1-0 on the Verona field, kept Roma and Sassuolo at a distance, driven back to -6. Montemurro, in defense, found Sembrandt after the serious knee injury (and Girelli after Covid, but the attacker remained on the bench), but it was the bianconere who pushed from the first minutes. The four-time Italian champions, however, took 53 minutes to find the winning goal: Staskova, who in the first half had been the most dangerous player, ran away on the left and put in a strong ball at the address by Nilden, anticipated by Lotti who put the ball into his goal. At 65 ‘Juventus remained in ten for the expulsion of Zamanian, who came out in tears after the double yellow. On the following punishment, April’s parade on Cedeno’s right-footed shot was decisive. In the final, Juve went close to doubling with Hurtig and Bonansea, but the result has never changed.

INTER 3-2 EMPOLI – With a thrill in the final, Rita Guarino’s Inter was held in the wake of the group of teams that will play until the end for a place in the Champions League. At Breda, the Nerazzurre have played very strong: Bonetti’s head advantage, Ajara Njoya’s doubling – favored by an error by Capelletti -, Karchouni’s trio with a left-footed diagonal. Empoli tried to revive the match in the final seconds of the first half, finding the 3-1 with Dompig; a goal that gave confidence to the Tuscans, who were dangerous several times during the second half. The goal, useless, of the 3-2, however, came only in injury time with a right from Nocchi that passed Durante.

