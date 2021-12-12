Serie A Women, the bianconere beat Ganz’s Milan 5-2

The Milan di Ganz is called to give an important signal after the somewhat opaque period and the heavy defeat in the derby against Inter for 0-3. The Rossonere are currently at 22, in fourth place in the standings and on equal points with Inter. On the other hand the Juventus, leaders in the Italian championship, has returned from a perfect start to the season: ten out of ten wins and full points in the standings.

After just three minutes of play, AC Milan – who entered the match with the right motivation – took the lead, thanks to the cross by Valentina Bergamaschi, the Juventus rejected and the final conclusion of our number 8, Greta Adami, who coordinates and gives to her teammates team goal 0-1. We are only at the beginning of the race but emotions are certainly not lacking. After just 3 minutes from the Rossoneri advantage, Juve took advantage of a free kick in the 6 ‘and after the first rejected by Giuliani, the Bianconere hit the net again. Question and answer. The match flies with intense rhythms and opportunities on both sides: in the 8th minute it is Milan again to go very close to the net of advantage with Valentina Giacinti who tries the conclusion but takes the crossbar in full. Nevertheless, Ganz’s team does not give up: it continues to remain high, aggressive and compact in defense, trying to recover balls and start off again. A similar action arrives at 16 ‘with an excellent recovery by Adami – protagonist of a quality performance – who sets the game and launches Bergamaschi at the conclusion: but the shot is central and easy for the opposing goalkeeper. Between one phase and another Milan’s offensive continues: we are in the 24th minute when Stapelfeldt recovers a good ball and restarts the AC Milan action with Giacinti who enters the penalty area but is stopped by the opposing defense. Towards the end of the first half it is Juventus who try to increase the intensity, but on the other side they always find a Milan well positioned and ready to close. At 36 ‘the mistake of Laura Giuliani who lets Bonansea snatch the ball, favoring the 2-1 Juventus goal. A few minutes later comes the opportunity for Ganz’s team: Thomas starts in progression, enters the penalty area and is put down. For the referee there are no doubts: it is a penalty kick. Valentina Giacinti prepares the ball on the spot and goes to the shot: powerful but not very angled. Magnin intercepts and effectively denies the equalizer to the Rossoneri.

The second half resumes and Milan immediately tries to be dangerous: good action in the 46th minute by Thomas who tries the conclusion from the edge of the area but the shot is high on the crossbar. The minutes pass and Ganz’s team continues to press and create chances, just like in the 51st minute with Valentina Giacinti who invents a beautiful goal ball trying an angled shot from distance, but Magnin flies and deflects the shot. The turning point in the match came in the 69th minute with Fifi recovering a good ball and launching Longo – who entered the race in an excellent way – in depth, swerving and shooting from the edge of the penalty area that ended up in the goal. Nevertheless, the tie situation is destined to last only for a short time, because in the 72nd minute the match director signals a touch of Arnadottir’s hand in the penalty area and grants the penalty to Juventus: the bianconere thus score the third goal of the match and return on the lead. In the following minutes Juventus tries to ride the wave of positivity, going very close to the 4-2 goal: we are in the 78th minute and Hurtig tries to go to goal, but finds a perfect save from Valentina Bergamaschi on the goal line. We are now in the final stages and in the 80th minute the 4-2 goal for Juventus arrives with the second mistake by Giuliani who is unable to hold the ball and suffers a brace from Staskova. To aggravate the result even more is the conclusion of Hurtig who scores the goal of the final knockout, the goal of 5-2. Thus ends the last game of 2021, with a heavy result for the Rossoneri, penalized in particular by some individual errors.

With today’s defeat, the Rossoneri remain at 22, level on points with Inter and minus 3 from Sassuolo, fresh from the draw against Inter and from Roma, winner of the derby against Lazio. Regardless of the result, the championship is certainly still long and Milan must continue to work hard to try to keep alive the goal of second place and consequently the Champions race.