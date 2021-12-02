Serie A1 Women 2021/2022 volley LIVE

LIVE – Conegliano-Firenze 2-3 (22-25, 30-28, 25-16, 25-27, 12-15): Serie A1 Women 2021/2022 LIVE volley

Wolosz and De Kruijf (Conegliano), Serie A1 Women 2021/2022 volley – Photo Filippo Rubin / LVF

There direct text from Prosecco Doc Imoco Volley Conegliano-Il Bisonte Florence, challenge valid for the eleventh return day of the Serie A1 Women’s Championship 2021/2022. The Panthers want to keep winning to stay on top of the standings in the super advance against the Tuscans. The appointment is for 8.30 pm on Wednesday 1 December. Sportface.it will keep you company with a live text updated minute by minute, so as not to miss a single emotion.

HOW TO WATCH THE GAME ON TV

FORMULA AND REGULATION SERIES A1 WOMEN 2021/2022

ALL RESULTS AND RANKING

UPDATE THE LIVE

CONEGLIANO – FLORENCE 2-3 (22-25, 30-28, 25-16, 25-27, 12-15)

____________________________________________________________________

THE CHRONICLE OF THE MATCH

22.52 – Our direct textual ends here, thanks for joining us in this match that will remain in the history of volleyball.

FIFTH SET AND FLORENCE MATCH! Sorokaite puts down the ball that is worth the victory and interrupts Conegliano’s streak of consecutive victories: 12-15

FIFTH SET – Egonu’s winning lob: 12-14

FIFTH SET – Enweonwu’s winning attack, match ball for Florence and Conegliano time-out: 11-14

FIFTH SET – Very long exchange, but in the end the point is taken by Florence: 11-13

FIFTH SET – Belien attacks out: 11-12

FIFTH SET – Belien’s monster block on Sylla, Egonu leaves the shift to serve: 10-12

FIFTH SET – First half of Folie: 10-11

FIFTH SET – Nwakalor is not wrong: 9-11

FIFTH SET – Sylla opens the hands of the wall: 9-10

FIFTH SET – Egonu of power, the fans try to push the Venetians: 8-10

FIFTH SET – Nwakalor scores, Santarelli calls time-out: 7-10

FIFTH SET – Egonu tries to “brush” on the wall but the point goes to Florence: 7-9

FIFTH SET – Sylves scores, Florence takes the lead at the changeover: 7-8

FIFTH SET – Vuchkova replies to Nwakalor: 7-7

FIFTH SET – Sorokaite hands out of manual skills: 6-6

FIFTH SET – Egonu in pipe is not wrong: 5-4

FIFTH SET – Parallel power sylla: 4-3

FIFTH SET – Cambi choose Sylves again and do well: 2-2

FIFTH SET – Sylves goes to the center: 1-1

FIFTH SET – The Conegliano wall stops Nwakalor: 1-0

FOURTH SET FLORENCE – Erroraccio of the Venetians with Wolosz who raises for Egonu, who however collides with the setter and the ball falls. We go to the tie-break: 25-27

FOURTH SET – “Brushed” by Nwakalor: 25-26

FOURTH SEPTEMBER – Bellano is playing the video check but Cambi’s serve is out: 25-25

FOURTH SET – Nwakalor’s attack gets bagged, third set point in Florence: 24-25

FOURTH SET – Very long exchange with great defenses on both sides closed by Omoruyi, we go to the advantages. Time-out Florence: 24-24

FOURTH SET – Egonu cancels the first set ball: 23-24

FOURTH SET – Point to Florence, which goes to set point. Meanwhile Wolosz enters in the place of Gennari among the Venetians: 22-24

FOURTH SET – Courtney’s hands-off, Conegliano stays there: 22-23

FOURTH SEPTEMBER – The video check proves Florence right, the network invasion of Conegliano is there: 20-22

FOURTH SET – Sylla hands-off: 20-21

FOURTH SET – Florence maintains the double advantage: 19-21

FOURTH SET – Cambi insists with Sorokaite but his attack ends out and it is a tie: 18-18

FOURTH SET – Ace di Folie! 13-15

FOURTH SEPTEMBER – Another point in Florence, Santarelli calls time-out: 11-15

FOURTH SET – Three consecutive points by Van Gestel: 11-14

FOURTH SET – Folie’s first winning half: 11-12

FOURTH SET – Strong Sorokaite on the hands of the wall, Florence maintains a break advantage: 9-11

FOURTH SET – Cambi wins the goal contrast against Egonu: 5-9

FOURTH SET – The ball touches the shaft in the carom and the point goes to the Panthers: 5-7

FOURTH SET – Van Gestel brings Florence to +2: 4-7

FOURTH SET – Power Nwakalor: 4-4

FOURTH SET – Out the first attack of the bisontine: 1-0

THIRD SET CONEGLIANO – The Panthers close the set in crescendo and take the lead in the calculation of the split: 25-16

THIRD SET – Van Gestel looks for the high hands of the wall but does not find them, Bellano calls time: 20-15

THIRD SET – First half of Folie, the Venetians are unlocked: 16-13

THIRD SET – Nwakalor passes and Florence returns below, Santarelli does not want to risk and calls time-out: 15-13

THIRD SET – Wall of Gennari but what a rescue of De Gennaro, beautiful action of the Panthers: 15-9

THIRD SET – First winning time of the newly entered Panettoni: 13-8

THIRD SET – Sorokaite hits: 9-5

THIRD SET – Conegliano runs away, time-out called by Bellano: 9-4

THIRD SET – Nwakalor scores: 5-3

THIRD SET – The referee checks the video-check and assigns the point to Conegliano, Sylves’ attack is out: 3-1

THIRD SET – First point in Conegliano: 1-0

SECOND SET CONEGLIANO! The Panthers come out after a long series of advantages: 30-28

SECOND SET – Florence once again cancels the Venetian set ball: 27-27

SECOND SET – Van Gestel cancels the first set ball: 24-24

SECOND SET – Nwakalor scores: 22-23

SECOND SET – De Gennaro tries in reverse but the Tuscan attack hits the mark: 22-22

SECOND SET – Ace from Egonu! Overtaking Conegliano: 21-20

SECOND SET – Egonu’s frightening attack: 19-19

SECOND SET – Inaccurate reception of Conegliano, and the bisontine take advantage of it to go back. Santarelli time-out: 18-19

SECOND SET – Omoruyi walled, new tie: 18-18

SECOND SET – Van Gestel keeps Florence in the running with an attack and an ace: 16-15

SECOND SET – Three consecutive points from Conegliano, coach Bellano stops everything: 13-11

SECOND SET – Monster block by Nwakalor on Sylla: 10-11

SECOND SET – Wall of Folie and parity: 9-9

SECOND SET – Egonu passes with a nice deep diagonal: 8-9

SECOND SET – Nice exchange exchange closed by Courtney after a good lift by De Gennaro: 6-6

SECOND SET – Florence is saved in some way but Egonu does not forgive: 4-2

SECOND SET – Sylves again: 1-2

SECOND SET – Sylves puts the first ball on the ground: 0-1

FIRST SET FLORENCE – Sorokaite manages to land the point that is worth the set: 22-25

FIRST SET – Hands out of Egonu, the Panthers believe it: 22-24

FIRST SET – Egoni in pipe: 21-24

FIRST SET – Two Egonu aces! Time-out Florence: 20-24

FIRST SET – Sylla cancels the first set point: 18-24

FIRST SET – Florence saves everything and takes the point with a super Nwakalor: 17-23

FIRST SET – Sylla passes diagonally: 16-19

FIRST SET – Three points for the Panthers, Florence time-out: 13-18

FIRST SET – Ace of Nwakalor! Wild bison: 10-18

FIRST SET – Nwakalor passes over the wall with a nice lob: 7-14

FIRST SET – Sylla attacks outside and Santarelli calls another time-out: 6-13

FIRST SET – Florence tries to run away, Santarelli stops everything: 5-10

FIRST SET – Break and overtake Florence: 2-3

FIRST SET – First point in Conegliano: 1-0

20.28 – Presentation of the sextets, still a few moments to go

20.25 – Good evening friends of Sportface and welcome to the direct text of Conegliano-Florence