Serie B, all the results: Frosinone wins with Gatti, equal for Lecce, Pisa and Brescia

The goal of the new bianconero unlocks the match against Vicenza, which wins 2-0. For the Tuscans, stopped at 1-1 from Alexandria, Torregrossa’s goal is not enough. Equal also for the other contenders to Serie A, while Reggina falls to Terni. Now Frosinone on the field

S. Malfitano – F. Pietrella & commat; malfitoto



Slowdowns at the top, in the afternoon of Serie B, where the top three forces of the championship do not go beyond par. Lecce does not go to Como wasting a penalty a few minutes from the end, Pisa does not find an overtaking at the home of Alexandria. Similarly, Brescia stops in Cosenza and interrupts the streak of five consecutive away wins; therefore also postponed the 100th victory as a coach for Filippo Inzaghi. Nobody prevails even between Benevento and Parma, while Reggina does not raise its head even with the arrival of Stellone on the bench, losing on the field of Ternana. In the high areas Frosinone takes advantage of it, which imposes itself at home with Vicenza and temporarily moves to fourth place, waiting for the Cremonese. The favorable moment of Grosso’s team continues, with their fourth victory in a row. Perugia returns to win away with the defeat of Del Duca thanks to Lisi’s goal.

Frosinone-Vicenza 2-0 – Opposite objectives, confirmed hierarchies. Frosinone beats Vicenza and overtakes Benevento in the playoff area, Vicenza does not follow up on the success against Alexandria and remains in the penultimate place. The pace is high from the beginning: Contini, in the first match with the red and white, makes the first intervention in the 7th minute on Ciano’s free-kick. Zampano tries to fly a minute later but the ball ends up high; on the other side the guests look forward with the accelerations of Diaw and Da Cruz. The latter becomes the protagonist in the 41st minute, when he flies towards the door on the possession lost by Garritano, he does not need his partner and starts his own: his conclusion is countered by Cotali in a slip. Shortly after Contini still protagonist on Ciano’s great shot from distance and on the following corner kick Frosinone took the lead (44 ‘). Gatti is very good at controlling in the area and turning around like a center forward, then unloads the right that is worth the advantage, in the week of his move to Juventus. Upon returning from the locker rooms, Grosso’s team blocks the three points: Lulic’s incursion is good and he puts it in the center, while Pasini’s intervention is clumsy, who vanishes in his own door (48 ‘). At 73 ‘Bruscagin enters late on Cicerelli in the area and causes the penalty kick, which Garritano kicks by hitting the crossbar. In the final Zonta close to reopen the match, Ravaglia keeps a good guard; a few seconds from the end, Canotto touches the trio but Contini with the help of the pole denies him the joy of the goal.

Listen-Perugia 0-1 – Perugia returns to win away after three months. At the “Del Duca” decides a nice free kick from Francesco Lisi, who on 26 ‘scores the third goal in the league with a placed over the barrier. Loyal immobile and three points to Alvini’s boys, who among other things had not won in 4 games (against Vicenza the last success, on December 3). The Umbrians control the match easily, suffer little and touch the net already at minute 20: De Luca’s post with the left. Then they take the lead with Lisi (Falasco foul on Matos). The second half is a red and white monologue. Matos goes close to 2-0 in the 63rd minute, left just out after a setting error by Quaranta. Sottil tries them all: inside the eighteen year old Palazzino, De Paoli, D’Orazio, Collocolo and Tsadjout. Anything. Ascoli closes the game with zero conclusions in the mirror of the goal and no save by Chichizola. Furthermore, after two successes in a row, the bianconeri fall at home and remain in ninth place. Perugia, on the other hand, shortens to -1 from the playoff area. After three draws and one defeat, the Umbrians celebrate their success. Alvini at 31 points, Sottil at 32.

Crotone-Cittadella 0-0 – Neither winners nor goals at Scida. The rossoblùs are preferred on the whole, especially in the first half where the Calabrians create several opportunities but without realizing them. The first is on the feet of Marras, who on 5 ‘does not punish in the center of the area and Maniero rejects. Then at the end of the fraction Nedelcearu again calls the opposing goalkeeper into question and at 43 ‘Mogos shoots high from an excellent position on Marras’s interesting cross. Those present at the stadium rejoice, but for a while, when Kargbo scores in the 66th minute: the player is in fact in an offside position on Golemic’s touch. The only major danger produced by the Cittadella comes a few minutes from the end, with Baldini’s free-kick that Saro is good at corner.

Ternana-Reggina 2-0 – The shock expected for Reggina does not arrive on the Ternana field. Things get complicated right from the start for Stellone’s team, at 13 ‘the green and reds are already ahead thanks to Pettinari’s goal: the usual Partipilo, with his tenth assist of the season, draws a nice trajectory from the trocar that surprises the Calabrian defense; excellent conclusion in extension of the attacker. Three minutes later the doubling arrives, when Palumbo is the quickest to reiterate Micai’s great save on Pettinari’s header. The goalkeeper is good at keeping his team afloat, raising Capuano’s overhead kick in the corner at 20 ‘. Reggina begins the recovery with another attitude. Montalto tries the goal directly from midfield, with the ball ending just a little high, but the main dangers arise from inactive balls. The headers of Folorunsho and Cionek worry Ternana, who in the end can manage the result: the amaranths in fact remain in ten for a decidedly uncoordinated entry by Bellomo. Partipilo could make the three of a kind, but Micai neutralizes his penalty kick.

Alessandria-Pisa 1-1 – Equal penalty, between Alessandria and Pisa, with goals coming from eleven meters. Beruatto tests Pisseri’s reflexes at 14 ‘, who responds present. At 28 ‘instead the hosts claim for a contact on the edge between Chiarello and Nicolas, after the lob thwarted by the goalkeeper. However, the required penalty was granted in the 35th minute after the on-field review, which clearly shows Caracciolo’s arm touch on Chiarello’s conclusion. From the spot goes the great former Marconi who displaces Nicolas and scores his first goal of the season. Only six minutes later, Pisa benefits from a penalty: Mantovani holds Caracciolo, Torregrossa makes no mistake. The intensity drops in the second half, Puscas tries to leave his mark and goes close to 49 ‘when he receives in the area and unloads a great right which, however, goes off on the outside of the net. The forcing of Pisa does not produce the desired results, it ends 1-1.

Benevento-Parma 0-0 – Emotions but without goals at Vigorito. Even if at 3 ‘Forte scores on the bank of Insigne: the goal is canceled due to an offside at the beginning of the action by Tello. Similar fate also for the goal scored by Rispoli in the 37th minute, removed for a previous irregular position. The Emilians close to the advantage when Vazquez hits without fail with an empty net, but finds the opposition of Costa with his face. The response of the Giallorossi is entrusted to Letizia, but Buffon is reactive and extends for a corner. In the second half Cobbaut and Improta do not go far from the big target with two diagonal shots. Iachini also sends Pandev on the field, but the entry of the Macedonian is not enough to break the balance.

Como 1-1 Lecce – Match full of emotions in Como, where Lecce leaders arrive. Baroni’s team goes under immediately, because at 3 ‘Cerri – who had unblocked in the first leg – realizes the penalty kick granted for a touch of Calabresi’s arm on one of his shots. The attacker is confirmed infallible from the spot, with five goals out of as many attempts. The advantage did not last long, at 13 ‘in fact Listkowski cut at the near post and turned the cross from the right to perfection, Facchin could do nothing. The goalkeeper, however, is good at opposing Strefezza and Coda and then also on Lucioni and again on Coda in the second half. Como’s response is entrusted to Gliozzi, but his conclusion is printed on the crossbar in the 55th minute. The finale is on the rise for the Lombard, but they risk wasting their performance when at 85 ‘Facchin lands with a Gargiulo crash in the area. Coda takes charge of the serve but hits the post, on the rejected Strefezza finds the opposition of the goalkeeper. At Lecce, therefore, the blow fails.

Cosenza-Brescia 0-0 – No goals even in the other match played in Calabria, between Cosenza and Brescia. Yet the prerogatives seemed to be there: at 4 ‘in fact Adorni irregularly stops Laura launched towards the goal and remedies the expulsion on his debut with the new team. The rossoblù winger confirms himself as the most active, Liotti serves well, who shoots sensationally high from a few steps away (8 ‘). At 21 ‘Brescia responds with Ayé, who takes advantage of Liotti’s wrong clearance, but Matosevic is careful. On the overturning in front of the counterattack of Cosenza starts, with Laura who, face to face with Joronen, skips it but the shot is rejected by Mangraviti. Shortly after the half hour, numerical parity is immediately re-established when Ndoj remedies the second yellow card. At the start of the second half the most important opportunity of the match was Van De Looi’s shot deflected by Vaisanen, which hit the crossbar. Inzaghi also tries to play the Palacio card – who turns 40 today – to win the three points, but without success.

