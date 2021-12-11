Serie B: Brescia beats Spal, Monza comeback on Frosinone, Citadel of penalty

Citadel of penalty: Baldini brace from the spot to stop Ascoli after six useful results in a row. Incredible at Brianteo, overturned in the final Frosinone

Brescia takes the top, beaten the Spal of Clotet. Inzaghi’s team rose to 33 points, +1 over Pisa on the field in the afternoon against Lecce stopped at 31. The goals from Tramoni and Bisoli were decisive. Everything happens at Brianteo. Monza overturns the challenge against Frosinone. The Gialloblù waste the double advantage, Carlos Augusto and Ciurria equalize the score. At 91 ‘the referee concedes a penalty to Stroppa’s team and Mazzitelli makes no mistake: it ends 3-2. One point on each side between Pordenone and Cosenza. The Calabrians find the same after three consecutive knockouts. No problem for the Cittadella against Ascoli: two penalties made by Baldini deliver the three points to Gorini’s team. The positive streak of Sottil’s men was interrupted after six consecutive useful results. At 4.15 pm the big match Pisa-Lecce will be on the pitch.

Spal 0-2 Brescia – Many chances and no goals in the first half. Inzaghi’s team attacks with Tramoni, but Leris can’t find the ball in the area on 6 ‘. At 14 ‘Colombo overcomes the defense and bags behind Joronen, the referee cancels the advantage for offside. At 21 ‘Clotet’s men engage the opposing goalkeeper with Melchiorri who heads for a cross from Celia. Joronen is forced to overtime to protect the result. In the second half the guests play better. At 48 ‘Leris found Tramoni and left over Pomini. Third goal for the French. Aye is very close to doubling up. But the second goal comes with Bisoli. Palacio opens the defense, looks for his captain and makes no mistake from the outside.

Monza-Frosinone 3-2 – At 10 ‘Charpentier serves Garritano in front of Di Gregorio, the goalkeeper shields him and avoids the advantage. Halfway through the first half Zerbin kicks from the outside, the ball ends up on the outside of the net. At 44 ‘Grosso loses Charpentier through injury, Novakovich in his place. The best chance of the red and white comes in the recovery: Barberis takes a nice free-kick that is printed on the outside pole. Frosinone starts well in the second half. At 52 ‘Zerbin serves Garritano who leads the Gialloblù with his head. Five minutes later Szyminski touches an own goal with a detour into the area, he is crossbar. The doubling is signed by Zerbin: his right-footed shot ends up in the corner. Monza’s reaction arrives with Gytkjaer who starts again, overcomes the whole defense but the shot goes out. Machin tries too, Ravaglia is ready. At 70 ‘the red and white shortened the distance with Carlos Augusto, the fastest of all on the development of a corner. Turnaround in extremis of the Stroppa team. Ciurria with his head equalized the scores on D’Alessandro’s cross. Incredible at 91 ‘. The referee is called to the Var for a hand touch in the area. Mazzitelli from eleven meters displaces Ravaglia. Complete comeback for Stroppa’s team.

Cittadella 2-0 Ascoli – Gorini’s men command the game. At 6 ‘Frare touches the advantage rejected in the area by Baschirotto. The hosts continue to attack. At 32 ‘D’Orazio kicks Beretta, the referee sees the action at the Var and assigns the penalty. Baldini goes from the spot and makes no mistake. Sixth goal for the attacker. The defense of Ascoli struggles to keep the opponents. But in the 42nd minute Sabiri went very close to equalizing with a right from outside. In the second half still a penalty. Avlonitis is naive about Vita. Baldini ahead of Leali, doubled. The guests try to react with Dionisi, nothing done. It ends like this.

Pordenone-Cosenza 1-1 – Few chances in Lignano until 28 ‘. Situm lands Pellegrini in the area, the referee points to the spot. Butic displaces Matosevic, second goal of the season. The Croatian is still dangerous a few minutes later with an excellent shot from distance, the goalkeeper is good at deflecting. The neroverdi create problems for the Calabrian rearguard. Pinato kicks out just in the 48th minute. At 62 ‘the goalkeeper Matosevic avoids doubling on the double shot by Pinato and Pellegrini. The road becomes uphill for Tedino’s team when Barison gets his second yellow card in the 69th minute. His remain in ten. Ten minutes pass and Situm’s draw arrives. Right to turn from outside that bags into the corner. Pordenone remains at the bottom of the ranking. Cosenza recovers points, still in the playout area.

11 December

