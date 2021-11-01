Serie B: Brescia calls, Lecce responds. Colpani relaunches Monza. LIVE: at 6 pm it’s up to Pisa, Parma and Cremonese | First page

L’eleventh day of Serie B opens with a high-ranking challenge: at 12.30, at Ciro Vigorito di Benevento comes the great ex Pippo Inzaghi, driving an ambitious Brescia. A very balanced match ends 1-0 for the guests: decides a great goal of Tramoni.

The many goals of the six matches of the 15 enliven the first, gray November afternoon. Lecce responds to Brescia and beats Cosenza 3-1 thanks to goals from Coda, Strefezza and Bjorkengren. Back to win the Monza, which with a goal of Hit beats Alexandria and hooks the playoff area. One point behind Monza is the Citadel who wins the battle of the Granillo with the Reggina thanks to a network of Life. Instead he falls into the house there Spal against the newly promoted Perugia, twice ahead with Curado and the rigor of De Luca and silo recovery once from Mancosu. The challenge between the other two newly promoted, Ternana and Como, the guests win it with goals from the former Spezia Vignali and the second consecutive of La Gumina. Finally, the Frosinone at home against the Crotone increasingly in crisis despite the change on the bench: after the penalty of Maric the Ciociari overturn it first with Charpentier, then with the first goal in B of Cicerelli.

At 18 instead it’s up to Parma, who wants to find continuity after the victory obtained on the field of the Cittadella. Another Venetian arrives at the Ennio Tardini Stadium: the Vicenza. At the same time, the leaders Pisa hosts Ascoli and the Pordenone, last in the standings, awaits the ambitious Cremonese of the two Juventus jewels Beans And Frog.