Serie B, Como flies to the playoff area, Brescia takes the lead. LIVE: Benevento-Frosinone 0-3, Glik sent off | First page

After Reggina’s victory yesterday in the Calabrian derby with Cosenza, the twelfth day of Serie B continues today with six matches.

There was no shortage of surprises in the matches at 14, with the Como which has been an avalanche on Perugia (4-1 signed by La Gumina, Cerri, Bellemo and Solini, goal of the flag of De Luca) and he went sensationally in the playoff area, the Ternana who won 2-0 at Alessandria thanks to a brace from Donnarumma, moving 8 points away from the playout area, Ascoli who overcame Vicenza at home who was unable to stop his moment of difficulty even with Brocchi on the bench (2-1: own goal by Brosco and goal by Dionisi for the hosts, Diaw for the guests) and finally, the most anticipated match, between Cremonese and Spal, which ended in an uninspiring 1-1 (Buonaiuto for the Lombards and Melchiorri for the Emilians).

In the match of 16.15, Pippo’s Brescia Inzaghi wins at Rigamonti against a fierce Pordenone: Stefano decides it from the bench Moreo. It ends 1-0: le washers I’m provisionally first, waiting for the result of Pisa, committed tomorrow in a difficult trip to Cittadella. THE green lizards, on the other hand, they remain in last place with only 3 points.

Finally, at 18.30, this Saturday of B closes a challenge with a high-ranking flavor between Benevento and the Frosinone, divided by a single point respectively in fifth and sixth place.