Serie B, Covid chaos: championship suspended. Shifts of 26 and 29 December postponed

An extraordinary League Assembly voted by majority for the postponement of the 19th and 20th days, scheduled for the Christmas holidays. They will be played on January 15th and 22nd respectively. On 13 January Benevento-Monza and Lecce-Vicenza will be recovered. There will be two more midweek rounds and the championship will always end on May 6th

A painful but inevitable decision. Facing the new explosion of Covid cases affecting the whole country the Serie B League has decided to suspend the championship. The next two shifts, the last of 2021, scheduled for Boxing Day and December 29, are postponed to the new year.

Serie B, how the calendar changes

One was originally planned winter break from December 29th to January 15th. With the postponement of these two days, the January 13 to play the two recoveries of the last round: Benevento-Monza and Lecce-Vicenza. The January 15 it will be played on the 19th matchday (originally scheduled for December 26th), on January 22 instead, the 20th will be recovered (initially planned for 29 December). The championship will always end on May 6 and will be subsequently added and communicated two further midweek shifts.