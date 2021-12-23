Serie B, Covid chaos: championship suspended. Shifts of 26 and 29 December postponed
An extraordinary League Assembly voted by majority for the postponement of the 19th and 20th days, scheduled for the Christmas holidays. They will be played on January 15th and 22nd respectively. On 13 January Benevento-Monza and Lecce-Vicenza will be recovered. There will be two more midweek rounds and the championship will always end on May 6th
A painful but inevitable decision. Facing the new explosion of Covid cases affecting the whole country the Serie B League has decided to suspend the championship. The next two shifts, the last of 2021, scheduled for Boxing Day and December 29, are postponed to the new year.
Serie B, how the calendar changes
One was originally planned winter break from December 29th to January 15th. With the postponement of these two days, the January 13 to play the two recoveries of the last round: Benevento-Monza and Lecce-Vicenza. The January 15 it will be played on the 19th matchday (originally scheduled for December 26th), on January 22 instead, the 20th will be recovered (initially planned for 29 December). The championship will always end on May 6 and will be subsequently added and communicated two further midweek shifts.
Positive cases known in at least seven teams
The League had to contend with as many as seven teams struggling with a large number of positive athletes. These are Ascoli, Pordenone, Monza, Lecce, Pisa, Como, Vicenza and Spal. The most worrying situation is recorded in Ferrara due to an outbreak with at least twenty infected people. The president Tacopina even before the decisions of the League had decided to stop the team suspending the sale of tickets for the double home round of 26 and 29 December against Benevento and Pisa. The same thing happened to the Monza, who after being stopped by ATS Brianza for the match against Benevento he will not be able to take the field even against Perugia and Reggina.
Controversy over the postponements of Benevento-Monza and Lecce-Vicenza
The decision taken in the Assembly also wants to silence the controversies that had arisen over the postponements, in the last round, of Benevento-Monza and Lecce-Vicenza. In fact, other teams such as Pisa had complained that they had to face away matches and matches with different positives having a different treatment than others. With the stop to the tournament, President Balata wants safeguard the regularity of the championship itself making the unplayed matches recover first, thus allowing everyone to restart under the same conditions