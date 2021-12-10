Serie B, Cremonese and Benevento fly: Crotone and Ternana folded. Marino exonerated

In the advances of the 17th matchday, the Lombards win 3-2 with goals from Fagioli, Strizzolo and Zanimacchia. The Campania players pass 2-0 to Terni and are now -1 from leaders Pisa. Skip the Calabrian bench, Modesto returns

Fagioli and Strizzolo have fun between goals and assists, Zanimacchia drops the joker and Cremonese flies home. Pecchia beats Crotone 3-2 and leaps to 29 points, to -3 from Pisa (on Sunday against Lecce). Second victory in a row after the one against Cosenza, third consecutive useful result and third success in the last 5 games, this time in comeback. On the Calabrian front, the defeat cost Pasquale Marino the bench. Francesco Modesto returns to his place. Benevento puts even more pressure on the leaders going to -1 after the 2-0 on the field of Ternana.

CREMONESE-CROTONE 3-2 – Ready, go and it is immediately Crotone. The rossoblù took the lead with Maric, good at throwing her in from two steps on an assist from Sala. Inzaghi-style platters and goals. The Croatian hadn’t scored for more than a month. Cremonese raises her head and touches equal to half an hour, but Buonaiuto, from a step and a half, does not find the winning deviation. The most classic of the “goals eaten”. Not bad, however, because the boys from Pecchia raise their heads and find the 1-1 with Fagioli, after the goal canceled in Buonaiuto for offside a couple of minutes before: Strizzolo, the best of his, steals the ball in midfield, makes himself about ten meters with the ball between his feet and then he serves Fagioli out of the way. Precise right on the near post. Third goal of the season for the 20-year-old on loan from Juve. In the second half Cremonese spreads: first with Strizzolo, good at exploiting Fagioli’s assist and punching Festa with the right, then with a jewel of Zanimacchia, left around the far post after a dribble in the area. The rossoblùs reopen it with a penalty with Benali 8 ‘from the end (Sernicola’s wide arm), then Carnesecchi blocks the door with a nice save on Molina (90’). It ends like this. Crotone third from last with 8 points, 5 defeats in a row, Marino still dry of victories after 7 games.

TERNANA-BENEVENTO 0-2 – One-two away. Benevento beats Ternana 2-0 and puts pressure on leaders Pisa, momentarily at -1. A couple of flashes of Lapadula are enough in the first half. The first easy easy, empty net on an assist from Acampora, the second on a penalty. Elia starts from his own half, jumps two opponents and serves the ball in the center to Lapadula, who is knocked down. Net penalty, and the Peru striker displaces Iannarilli for the 2-0. Ten goals in 15 games, in double figures like in Lecce two seasons ago. In the second half Ternana tries often, Paleari sends Pettinari’s half-upside down for a corner in the 47th minute, then Iannarilli foils the trio by deflecting a billiard shot from Roberto Insigne (assist from Lapadula) for a corner. On the other hand, instead, Paleari saves from two steps on Proietti at minute 62, before Falletti’s goal canceled for offside (69 ‘). The latter tries again from outside at 10 ‘from the end, powerful and angled right, but the number one from Campania rejects once again, saving his team from the goal that would have reopened the game. Fourth win in a row for Benevento, second in the standings, while Ternana interrupts a streak of 5 consecutive useful results. She is now eleventh at 22 points. Particularly noteworthy was Partipilo’s muscle injury in the first half, out after 35 ‘.

December 10, 2021 (change December 10, 2021 | 23:18)

