Serie B, Juve’s cats makes Frosinone smile: 2-0 at Vicenza

FROSINONE – Cats unlocks it, an own goal by Pasini in the recovery and the Frosinone pocket the three points after the race with the Vicenza. Frosinone who misses a penalty with Garritano (crossbar) and hits a post in the final with Dinghy. The team of Big continues its race to the upper floors of the standings, while the Vicenza remains last at 11 points together with Pordenone.

The match

The first acute of the match comes from the foot of Cyan who takes charge of a punishment looking for the door: Contini in the corner. Frosinone again a minute later with Zampano which, served by Cyan, concludes a little to the side. The hosts come back to hit it off Garritano at 13 ‘: conclusion from the edge that ends high above the crossbar. Then at 19 ‘it is the turn of Zerbin, Contini he is not surprised. At 20 ‘we also see Vicenza: it goes down Diaw, ball for Frog, intervenes Cats and push the sphere away. At 41 ‘ From Cruz try the conclusion, Cats rejects, while Diaw he was very free at the second post. After trying with Cyan (43 ‘) on free kick (Contini in the corner) Frosinone took the lead in the 44th minute: Cats controls a difficult ball in the area and the power throw behind Contini, 1-0.

Second half

In the second half, ready-to-go and doubling of Frosinone: in the 2 ‘ Lulic goes to the cross and Pasini, in an attempt to anticipate Cyan, badly hits the ball directing it to slip into its intersection of the poles. At 7 ‘ Novakovich look for the three-of-a-kind head: Contini beaten, Pasini save on line. At 15 ‘it is dangerous Garritano, at 19 ‘ Zerbin head sends to the side. On the other side dangerous cross-shot of Bruscagin, Ravaglia he is good at taking the ball out of seven. At 29 ‘Frosinone could definitively close the accounts: Cicerelli blows the balloon a Bruscagin which puts him down in the area, it’s a penalty kick. It takes care of it Garritano but his conclusion impacts the crossbar and exits. Having escaped the blow of the knockout, Vicenza tries to reopen it with Giacomelli (35 ‘) and Zonta (41 ‘). In full recovery, Frosinone still touches the third goal with Tribuzzi and especially with Dinghy whose conclusion, at 49 ‘, is deflected on the post by the goalkeeper Contini.