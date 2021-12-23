Serie B, matches of 26 and 29 December postponed

Following the explosion of new Covid cases in various clubs and in general throughout the country Serie B League has decided to postpone all the matches of the 19th and 20th round scheduled for 26 and 29 December to a later date. Inevitably, therefore, the Serie B program also changes, which should have observed a break period from 29 December until 15 January. The League had to deal with the many cases of Coronavirus positive players especially for seven teams: Ascoli, Pordenone, Monza, Lecce, Pisa, Como, Vicenza and Spal. In Ferrara the most worrying situation with about 20 people between staff and team group who have contracted Covid.

Balata: “Championship will resume on January 15”

“Unfortunately we also had a problem with Omicron, the virus is affecting several clubs, today there was a confrontation between all the clubs and it was decided to postpone the next two days. The championship will resume on January 15th, while on January 13th we will make the two recoveries Benevento-Monza and Lecce-Vicenza, then the two postponed days we will recover with two midweek rounds later.“So the president of the Serie B League, Mauro Balata, in connection with Sky Sport after the decision of the shareholders’ meeting of B to postpone the calendar days to 26 and 29 December. “The championships are played, won and lost on the field, but we are again dealing with the pandemic, we should think, even urgently, on a coordination center between those who protect the country’s health system, local health companies and the regions that autonomously take decisions on the matter – added Balata -. It would take a single control room, to allow the companies to continue with the competitions. These are decisions of public authorities in charge of health protection, we can not do anything else, obviously in the presence of some requirements, than to apply these provisions, but we would need a greater harmony between those who take these decisions“.