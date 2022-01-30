Serie B, Parma stopped by Crotone, Vicenza wins, equal between Cittadella and Cosenza

The recoveries of the 19th round were played. The Emilians suffer a draw in the final minutes against Crotone. Salvation battle for the red and white with a brace from Diaw: Alessandria ko

Sunday of races in B despite the break for the national teams. Three challenges of the nineteenth day to recover. Vazquez invents the goal of the weekend, but it is not enough. Parma mocked in the 89th minute by Marras’s debut goal. Chance wasted for the Gialloblù who have not won at the Tardini since last November 1st. One point on each side between Cittadella and Cosenza: it ends 1-1. Mark Case, Okwonkwo replies. The red and white win the battle between Vicenza and Alessandria: 2-1 at the Menti. First home success of the season for Brocchi’s team on his birthday.

Parma 1-1 Crotone – Buffon has just blown out 44 candles, defending the goal of Modesto’s team is the 2000-born rookie Saro. The Calabrian goalkeeper deflects Benedyczak’s shot in the 26th minute. Sunday’s goal was from Vazquez in the 37th minute. On a free kick on the right he draws a perfect trajectory that is printed at the intersection of the posts and goes into the goal. A magic that is worth 1-0. Three minutes later the Polish striker, opposed by Cuomo, hits the crossbar and nearly doubled. At 42 ‘Buffon is ready on Canestrelli. In the second half the Gialloblù manage the advantage. At 55 ‘Costa tries from the outside, his shot ends up on the outside. In the last ten minutes Marras tries to recover in extremis, the Parma goalkeeper is still ready. At 87 ‘Maric shoots low, no problem for Buffon. The joke for Iachini’s team arrives at minute 89. Cassata loses the ball to the limit, Kargbo fights and finds Marras who equalizes the score. Debut with goals for the former Bari striker. Third useful result of file for the men of Modesto, still in trouble and third last in the standings.

Cittadella-Cosenza 1-1 – Okwonkwo has the first chance of the match in the 4 ‘. He widens to the right and shoots, Matosevic saves but is offside. The Calabrians do not stand by and watch. At 13 ‘they unlock the scoring: Hristov launches a perfect pitch for Caso, the striker in front of Kastrati invents a lob. Advantage for guests. In the last minutes of the first half Mazzocco tries to head, then at 41 ‘Beretta breaks the opponent’s defense and serves Okwonkwo in the middle of the area. Shot, goal. The goalkeeper can’t do anything: it’s 1-1. In the second half, Vita is anticipated and does not take advantage of a good opportunity to double. Case and Pandolfi look for each other and find very well, two important chances in the 62nd minute but the goal does not arrive. Naivety of Kastrati at minute 80: overwhelms Caso and gets the red card. It ends in a draw, the Calabrians win a point after two consecutive knockouts.

Vicenza-Alessandria 2-1 – Longo’s team starts better. At 9 ‘Milanese engages Grandi who touches over the crossbar. The response of the hosts arrives at 22 ‘with Da Cruz showing himself forward. Five minutes later Meggiorini takes advantage of Casarini’s error, serves Diaw and Vicenza is ahead. The guests attacked and in the 44th minute no one held Chiarello: in the middle of the area he leveled the score. At 48 ‘the game of the guests gets complicated. Ba remedies the second yellow and leaves him in ten. The red and white are dangerous, at 61 ‘Meggiorini and Crecco are very close to doubling. Which arrives at 78 ‘with a nice header from Diaw on an assist from Crecco. At 89 ‘the grigiorossi restart with Mustacchio, anticipated by Grandi but nothing done. Brocchi’s men return to winning ways after more than two months.

