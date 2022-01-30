Serie B, recoveries Matchday 19: Parma win. It is instead equal to the “Tombolato” and the “Menti”

Thanks to the stop of the National teams, Serie B takes the field for recoveries, which will close the 19th day thus providing a complete picture of what, at the moment, is the cadet category, which in the archive has sent 20 rounds.

Three matches are now on the pitch, with only Parma ahead of Cosenza. For the rest, two draws: at the “Tombolato”, almost at the end, the Cittadella remedies a momentary advantage from Cosenza, and the same did Alexandria, who blocked the Vicenza goal.

Here is the recovery program:

Cittadella-Cosenza 1-1 (16 ‘Case, 41’ Okwonkwo)

Parma 1-0 Crotone (37 ‘Vazquez)

Vicenza 1-1 Alessandria (27 ‘Diaw, 44’ Chiarello)

Below, we also remember the games played in the aforementioned round, the first to be played in this 2022:

Ternana-Ascoli 2-4 (20 ‘and 23’ Maistro, 42 ‘ [rig.] Caligara, 57 ‘Falletti, 75’ Baschirotto, 90 + 4 ‘Peralta)

Cremonese-Como 2-0 (4 ‘Buonaiuto, 75’ Baez)

Reggina-Brescia 0-2 (16 ‘and 30’ Ayè)

Pisa-Frosinone 1-3 (45 ‘Marsura, 47’ and 71 ‘Zerbin, 85’ Novakovich)

Monza-Perugia 2-2 (45 ‘ [rig.] Valoti, 64 ‘ [rig.] De Luca, 75 ‘Kouan, 90 + 6’ Ciurria)

Pordenone-Lecce 0-1 (24 ‘Gargiulo)

SPAL 1-1 Benevento (22 ‘Tello, 87’ Da Riva)