Serie B: Reggina leaders, his derby with Cosenza | News

Aglietti’s men hook Pisa at the top thanks to the 1-0 of San Vito: Montalto decides

The Calabrian derby, advance of the twelfth day of B series, sees prevail at the San Vito stadium in Cosenza the Reggina of Alfredo Aglietti, who passes 1-0. After a particularly vibrant and balanced first half, the visiting team managed to break the deadlock in the 55th minute thanks to a great network of Montalto (sphere under the intersection). It is the winning goal. With this success the Reggina momentarily hooks the Pisa leaders at 22 points.

At least for one night Reggina are Serie B leaders in cohabitation with Pisa. The team coached by Alfredo Aglietti wins the Calabrian derby 1-0 on the field of Cosenza and engages the Tuscans at 22 points. An unrealistic attempt by Bianchi from sidereal distance opens the match: ball abundantly out. At 11 ‘Situm returns to the left and crosses to the far post for Corsi, who from a few steps fails to impact well and sends to the side. Shortly after, a good shot by Cionek, on the development of a corner, finds an amazing response from Vigorito, who rejects for a corner. On the opposite side Turati punches Caso’s conclusion from an angled position. In the end of the first half, Montalto’s aerial shot goes off to the side. A header from Rigione ends slightly, while in the 55th minute it is Montalto who gives the guests the advantage: the number 30 receives the ball at the edge of the area and in a moment returns to the left-handed, letting go an impregnable conclusion at the intersection of the poles. At 76 ‘a shot from a few steps by Di Chiara goes out on the outside of the net and in the final Cortinovis touches the post. Waiting for tomorrow’s and Sunday’s matches, Reggina is enjoying the top of the standings; Cosenza remains 14th with 14 points.