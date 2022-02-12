Serie B, today’s results: Cremonese 2-0 in Cittadella. Stop Pisa, Monza and Parma in avalanche

Pecchia’s team wins away and reaches Pisa (stopped by Ternana) and Lecce at the top of the table, but they have one game less

Cremonese’s flight continues, beating Cittadella on the road (0-2) thanks to goals from Casasola and Buonaiuto and temporarily puts herself on par with leaders Lecce. Important victories for Monza, with poker trimmed at Spal (4-0), and for Parma, who overcame Pordenone at the Tardini (4-1). The other matches of 14, Pisa-Ternana and Vicenza-Cosenza end without goals.

CITADEL-CREMONESE 0-2 – At Tombolato, Cremonese took the lead in the 22nd minute thanks to Casasola’s goal – on the first goal with the new shirt – on the development of a free kick from the right. At 53 ‘, Buonaiuto’s right-footed shot from the left is a pearl that is worth doubling for the team coached by Fabio Pecchia. The Cittadella closes in numerical inferiority due to the expulsion of Tounkara (double yellow) in the 73rd minute.

MONZA-SPAL 4-0 – The game of the U-Power Stadium changes after 9 ‘, with the expulsion of Dickmann (direct red) that leaves the guests in inferiority. At 16 ‘the first change for Spal, with Venturato removing Colombo and inserting Almici to restore balance to the team. Spal resist, but the wall collapses at the end of the first half, with Dany Mota making it 1-0 after Thiam’s rebound on Carlos Augusto’s shot from outside the box. At 51 ‘it is the captain of the hosts Sampirisi who signs the double, again after being rejected by the far defender of the Ferrara team. Monza definitively closed the game in the 77th minute, with the first seal of Gaston Ramirez, who headed 3-0. At minute 89 ‘the four of Colpani.

PARMA 4-1 PORDENONE – The Tardini match is released after 10 ‘with Di Serio’s right from the edge, who beats Buffon, scoring the first seal with the Pordenone shirt. Parma had a strong start in the second half and returned to the field taking advantage of the enthusiasm of the new signing Pandev, who took over from Bonny. Just the Macedonian equalized in the 55th minute, deflecting a Vazquez cross from the left on the fly. In the 67th minute the match was played for the hosts, who overturned everything in two minutes: first Man’s 2-1 for the comeback, then Vazquez’s trio (69 ‘). At 78 ‘comes poker for the ducals, with Benedyczak beating an uncertain Perisan at the near post.

PISA-TERNANA 0-0 – Change in attack for the Pisa of mister Luca D’Angelo, who launches together and from 1 ‘the new signings Puscas and Torregrossa. The match was blocked for the entire first half, after a good start by the hosts, and a key episode of the match in the 50th minute, with Torregrossa printing a penalty kick on the crossbar. At 74 ‘opportunity for Puscas, caught by the new entrant Lucca: Iannarilli in exit rejects with his foot and saves the result. At 82 ‘minute chance for the guests with Martella, but Nicolas raises the defender’s left over the crossbar.

VICENZA-COSENZA 0-0 – Few emotions in the battle, salvation from the heavy points of the Romeo Menti stadium. Good opportunity for Vicenza around half an hour, with Meggiorini’s shot deflected for a corner by Matosevic. Great opportunity for Cosenza in the recovery: Contini decisive, neutralizing Larrivey’s shot and nailing the result at 0-0.

February 12, 2022 (change February 12, 2022 | 16:31)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link