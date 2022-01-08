Sports

Serie C, the third return day postponed

The President of the Lega Pro, having heard the members of the Board of Directors, having heard the opinion of the Medical-Scientific Consultant of the Lega Pro Dr. Francesco Braconaro, considering the persistence of conditions of uncertainty and the extremely delicate period deriving from the epidemiological emergency from COVID-19, partially modifying the Official press releases n. 73 / L of 08.09.2021 and n. 86 / L of 12.08.2021, orders the postponement of the 3rd return day of the 2021/2022 Serie C Championship.

Here are the front pages of today’s sports newspapers 08 January 2022.
