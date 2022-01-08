Sports
Serie C, the third return day postponed
TMW / TuttoC.com
The President of the Lega Pro, having heard the members of the Board of Directors, having heard the opinion of the Medical-Scientific Consultant of the Lega Pro Dr. Francesco Braconaro, considering the persistence of conditions of uncertainty and the extremely delicate period deriving from the epidemiological emergency from COVID-19, partially modifying the Official press releases n. 73 / L of 08.09.2021 and n. 86 / L of 12.08.2021, orders the postponement of the 3rd return day of the 2021/2022 Serie C Championship.
Other news – Other news
More news
- 08.01.2022 00:00 – 24 hour transfer market, all official: Fumagalli in Viterbo
- 08.01.2022 00:00 – Covid chaos, each league goes on its own: who benefits? Stadiums, risk of closure: but was the Green Pass not enough? Grassadonia, now or never
- 07.01.2022 23:50 – Pergolettese, Moreo towards the D: RG Ticino likes it
- 07.01.2022 23:40 – Lecco, Merli Sala: “Inevitable contagion, it would have been worse in crucial times”
- 07.01.2022 23:30 – Vibonese, Senesi towards farewell: Picerno and Fiorenzuola like them
- 07.01.2022 23:20 – Ds Perugia: “Bianchimano and Sounas have many requests from Serie C”
- 07.01.2022 23:10 – Ds Mantova: “We will go to strengthen the attacking department with two players”
- 07.01.2022 23:00 – DS Catanzaro: “Cinelli asked to change scenery, maybe on loan”
- 07.01.2022 22:50 – Renate ready to arm the young Dragon: one year renewal with option
- 07.01.2022 22:40 – Triestina, four others recovered. Six players and two of the staff remain positive
- 07.01.2022 22:30 – Bari, Mazzotta: “Postponement? Making decisions complicated, there are no certainties”
- 07.01.2022 22:25 – officialCatanzaro, the young Christian in the city of Sant’Agata
- 07.01.2022 22:20 – Lucchese, Cucchietti’s position to be evaluated: possible farewell
- 07.01.2022 22:10 – Juve U23, three men under Allegri’s orders: Barbieri, Sersanti and Riccio
- 07.01.2022 22:00 – tmw radioLo Monaco: “Messina? I wanted to leave, I was asked to postpone”
- 07.01.2022 21:50 – Dg Fermana: “Market? Greetings will correspond to arrivals”
- 07.01.2022 21:40 – Fiorenzuola, two other positives but also three negativizations
- 07.01.2022 21:30 – Catanzaro, Risolo out: interest of Gubbio and Vis Pesaro
- 07.01.2022 21:20 – Pescara, Gori’s dream vanished: the attacker does not want to go down to B.
- 07.01.2022 21:10 – tc newsTeramo, here is De Grazia. Rillo goes to Piacenza
- 07.01.2022 21:00 – tc interviewDs Vibonese: “In this situation it is impossible to play”
- 07.01.2022 20:45 – Campobasso, five positive swab players
- 07.01.2022 20:30 – Guccione: “Flattered by the interest of important clubs, as long as I’m here I’ll give everything for Mantua”
- 07.01.2022 20:15 – Giana Erminio, nine negativized players. A positive in isolation
- 07.01.2022 20:00 – TOP NEWS AT 20 – The 3rd day postponed. Fumagalli alla Viterbese
- 07.01.2022 19:45 – Campobasso, Emmausso can leave: Mantova thinks about it
- 07.01.2022 19:30 – Seregno, Coviello: “Closing close. We will not disappoint the city and the fans”
- 07.01.2022 19:15 – Catania, axis with Padua: Cabianca’s arrival on loan possible
- 07.01.2022 19:00 – Committee 4.0: “Well Vezzali’s proposal, it’s time for unity”
- 07.01.2022 18:50 – Teramo, survey for the midfielder Calamai del Legnago
- 07.01.2022 18:40 – Vis Pesaro, Banchini: “Modena is stratospheric but Reggiana goes to B”
- 07.01.2022 18:30 – Pres. Pordenone: “We are not dealing Andreoni with Bari”
- 07.01.2022 18:20 – Sudtirol, for the right lane the young Spaltra from Spal likes
- 07.01.2022 18:10 – DS Reggiana: “It is unfair that one of us and Modena does not go directly to B”
- 07.01.2022 18:04 – officialFermana, the Marini midfielders sold to Porto D’Ascoli
- 07.01.2022 18:00 – DS Modena: “I like Carriero but now we have other needs”
- 07.01.2022 17:53 – officialLatina, Tonti is back: for the goalkeeper contracted until June
- 07.01.2022 17:50 – Mantua, two positive suspects placed in home isolation
- 07.01.2022 17:40 – DS Latina: “Almost made for Tonti. We are short in midfield”
- 07.01.2022 17:30 – Fermana, another positive in the team group. Headquarters closed until 11
- 07.01.2022 17:20 – Amuleto Altare: the former Olbia plays the starter and Cagliari returns to success
- 07.01.2022 17:10 – Ancona Matelica, 2 further positivity emerged. Workout canceled
- 07.01.2022 17:00 – tc newsPalermo and Cosenza aim for Giovinco
- 07.01.2022 16:50 – Carrarese, Kalaj ready to take flight: Frosinone wants it
- 07.01.2022 16:42 – officialViterbese, Fumagalli is a new yellow and blue player
- 07.01.2022 16:40 – Italian Cup Serie C, here are the new dates of the second semifinal
- 07.01.2022 16:30 – Serie C, changes the date of two recoveries of the 1st return day
- 07.01.2022 16:20 – tc newsVis Pesaro, Pierpaoli goes on loan to Vastese
- 07.01.2022 16:10 – Montella sul Catania: “Happy for extension of the provisional exercise”
- 07.01.2022 16:00 – Ghirelli: “Postponement of the 3rd matchday to respect the regularity of the championship”
- 07.01.2022 15:50 – Feralpisalò, 6 positives: skip the joint training with Brescia
- 07.01.2022 15:40 – Avellino, results of the daily screening: 11 positive members
- 07.01.2022 15:30 – tc newsTeramo, Rome in pole position for the Surricchio jewel
- 07.01.2022 15:20 – tc newsSlaves to Malta: Sliema Wanderers like it
- 07.01.2022 15:10 – tc newsLecco, there is also the Ancona Matelica on Lora
- 07.01.2022 15:00 – Modena, two new cases of Covid positivity and two negativized
- 07.01.2022 14:50 – FOTONOTIZIA TC – Viterbese, the signature of Fumagalli arrives
- 07.01.2022 14:40 – Italian Cup Serie C: the first leg final postponed by one week
- 07.01.2022 14:30 – Serie C, the updated program from the 4th to the 10th return
- 07.01.2022 14:20 – officialSerie C, the third return day postponed
|
Here are the front pages of today’s sports newspapers 08 January 2022.