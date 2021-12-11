News

Serie C1 5-a-side football, Olympic Morbegno in cup semifinal: Cardano beaten

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 15 1 minute read

Winning 8-4 after extra time, the blue-blue Olympic Morbegno Calcio a 5 for the third time land in the semi-final of the regional phase of the Italian Cup. Incredible match at the gym in via Faedo, where the formation coached by Stasio faltered but then rose to the chair by beating the strong Cardano ’91, leaders in the other Lombard group of C1.

Down 1-4 in the 28th minute, Fratelli, Fabani and Demichelis sent the match into extra time with a 4-4 run. In the extension, Olympic Morbegno has spread with the goals of Carella, Passerini (also author of the 1-1 in the first half), Zuccalli and Marioli, the latter directly from their penalty area, with the Varese players in the field with the goalkeeper of movement in search of balance. The defense deployed by Stasio was perfect, conceding very little to the guests and Marioli took care of the rest to lock the door, returning after the injury.

The formation: Marioli, Bono, Carella, Fabani, Tacchini, Passerini, Demichelis, Zuccalli, Soldati, Meraviglia, Fratelli, Bradanini. In the semifinals, Olympic Morbegno will face Pavia, with the first leg on Friday 17 and the second leg on Thursday 23 December.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 15 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Halle Berry, after Bruised there is the agreement for other films with Netflix

2 weeks ago

Vienna museums open an account on the OnlyFans adult platform: here’s why

October 19, 2021

Dogecoin is preparing for the turnaround, will it succeed?

October 18, 2021

Guardians of the Galaxy: Diesel and Cooper | Cinema

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button