Serie C1 5-a-side football, Olympic Morbegno in cup semifinal: Cardano beaten

Winning 8-4 after extra time, the blue-blue Olympic Morbegno Calcio a 5 for the third time land in the semi-final of the regional phase of the Italian Cup. Incredible match at the gym in via Faedo, where the formation coached by Stasio faltered but then rose to the chair by beating the strong Cardano ’91, leaders in the other Lombard group of C1.

Down 1-4 in the 28th minute, Fratelli, Fabani and Demichelis sent the match into extra time with a 4-4 run. In the extension, Olympic Morbegno has spread with the goals of Carella, Passerini (also author of the 1-1 in the first half), Zuccalli and Marioli, the latter directly from their penalty area, with the Varese players in the field with the goalkeeper of movement in search of balance. The defense deployed by Stasio was perfect, conceding very little to the guests and Marioli took care of the rest to lock the door, returning after the injury.

The formation: Marioli, Bono, Carella, Fabani, Tacchini, Passerini, Demichelis, Zuccalli, Soldati, Meraviglia, Fratelli, Bradanini. In the semifinals, Olympic Morbegno will face Pavia, with the first leg on Friday 17 and the second leg on Thursday 23 December.