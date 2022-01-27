Series 4 Update adds the World Cup and 8 cars, some Chinese – Nerd4.life

Forza Horizon 5 continues its run and expands again with the Series 4, which will arrive in early February and will bring the new one with it World Cup and 8 additional cars to the available fleet, including some models from China, for the first time in the Forza series.
This aspect celebrates the concomitance with the Chinese New Year which arrives on February 1st, as well as connecting to the enormous success that the game enjoyed at the first Chinese launch, complete with an update that will bring the dubbing in that language within Forza Horizon 5. .
The 8 new cars are divided into 4 cars to be conquered through the rewards of the playlists and 4 that are obtained through the Car Pass and three of these are Chinese: the Wuling Hongguang S, not exactly brilliant but famous in China being one of the most sold in the country, the MG3 and NIO EP9 quite well known abroad, being an electric car capable of setting record times at Nurburgring, in addition to other MG models.
These are therefore the new cars arriving in Series 4 of Forza Horizon 5 starting from February 3, 2022:
- 2016 NIO EP9 – Playlist reward
- 2013 Wuling Hongguang S – Playlist reward
- 2012 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0 – Playlist reward
- 2015 MG MG3 – Playlist reward
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf R – Car Pass
- 2005 MG XPower SV-R – Car Pass
- 1992 Mazda 323 GT-R – Car Pass
- 2010 Porsche 911 Sport Classic – Car Pass
In addition to the cars, the World Cup is also coming, with the players who will find themselves representing the countries of belonging of various car manufacturers (France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK and USA) and compete in various events, collecting points based on performance and following particular rules.
Just yesterday, Microsoft announced that Forza Horizon 5 has reached 18 million players, while we await information on the next Forza Motorsport.