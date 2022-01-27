Series 4 Update adds the World Cup and 8 cars, some Chinese – Nerd4.life

Forza Horizon 5 continues its run and expands again with the Series 4, which will arrive in early February and will bring the new one with it World Cup and 8 additional cars to the available fleet, including some models from China, for the first time in the Forza series.

This aspect celebrates the concomitance with the Chinese New Year which arrives on February 1st, as well as connecting to the enormous success that the game enjoyed at the first Chinese launch, complete with an update that will bring the dubbing in that language within Forza Horizon 5. .

The 8 new cars are divided into 4 cars to be conquered through the rewards of the playlists and 4 that are obtained through the Car Pass and three of these are Chinese: the Wuling Hongguang S, not exactly brilliant but famous in China being one of the most sold in the country, the MG3 and NIO EP9 quite well known abroad, being an electric car capable of setting record times at Nurburgring, in addition to other MG models.

Forza Horizon 5, the MG XPower SV-R

These are therefore the new cars arriving in Series 4 of Forza Horizon 5 starting from February 3, 2022: