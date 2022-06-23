Series: 5 couples with a relationship between love and hate

In each production, be it a series or a movie, there is a couple that seems to live on the thin line between love and hate. For some reason in life it seems that they would do everything for each other, but at the same time they can’t stand each other.

This eternal fight is not something unusual in real life, which is why it attracts us so much as viewers. At De10.mx we list 5 deliciously problematic relationships to see in different productions available on HBO Max.

5 on-screen couples who live between love and hate

1. Albus Dumbledoree and Gellert Grindelwald from Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets

This third film in the Fantastic Beasts saga shows the public the dilemma of the future headmaster of Hogwarts, whose adversary is the wizard for whom he feels affection and with whom he hides a romantic past. Both extremely powerful, but with conflicting perspectives and ideals, Dumbledore and Grindelwald are limited by their connection and thus seek reinforcements to face off.

Photo: Warner Bros.

2. Maddy Perez and Cassie Howard from euphoria

In the second season of this Emmy-winning series, which has broken viewership records, the characters of Alexa Demie and Sydney Sweeney star in some of the most iconic conflicts in pop culture today. If in the first season Maddy and Cassie only fulfilled their role of bringing up the conflicts that the new generations live, in relation to sexuality, machismo and the abuse of social networks; in the second the two steal the limelight in powerful performances that reveal complex characters and relationships, where both can be played as villains and victims.

Photo: HBO

3. Lila and Elena Greco from the wonderful friend

Based on the novels by Elena Ferrante, this series follows Elena Greco and the most important friend of her life. The protagonist met Raffaella Cerullo, whom she always called Lila, in her first year of elementary school, in 1950. Set in Naples, Italy, her story spans more than 60 years of their lives and explores the mystery of Lila, the brilliant friend of Elena who, in a way, is also his worst enemy.

Photo: Fandango

4.Madeline Martha Mackenzie and Bonnie Carlson from Big Little Lies

Based on the book by Liane Moriarty, this 8-time Emmy Award-winning production features a group of California mothers who see their seemingly perfect lives fall apart when they become embroiled in a murder investigation. Among them are Madeleine, played by Reese Witherspoon, and Bonnie, played by Zoë Kravitz. In the first season it is possible to see the conflictive relationship of the two in a complex family context, but throughout the episodes a common traumatic experience gives way to a new feeling of complicity and friendship.

Photo: HBO

5. Byron Gogol and Hazel Green from Made for Love

Based on the novel by Alissa Nutting, this Max Original series is a story of modern love and divorce. The first season follows Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti), a woman on the run from a suffocating ten-year marriage to tech billionaire Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), who is as smart as he is insufferable. After discovering that her husband has implanted a chip in her brain, allowing him to monitor her and collect her “emotional data” from her, Hazel flees to her hometown. In season two, Hazel returns to Byron’s high-tech palace, where Gogol’s ex-partner finds herself trapped by a revolutionary and dangerous new technology. Through these challenges, it is possible to see how love, which initially grew out of a seemingly harmonious marriage, can eventually give way to empathy and understanding.

Photo: 3dot productions

