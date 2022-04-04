Series about legal dramas like ‘Juvenile Court’ available on Netflix | Entertainment Cinema and Series
The Netflix miniseries ‘Juvenile Court’ is about a judicial drama, but being short it can leave you wanting to see more adventures of lawyers or intriguing legal cases, so here we leave you other similar series that are available on the platform streaming.
‘juvenile court’
Directed by Jong Jong Chan and written by screenwriter Kim Min Sook, the series tells the story of Eun-Seok, a judge who dislikes juvenile delinquents, but when she has some cases up close her perception begins to change and she understands the social problems faced by young people.
The original series on the Netflix platform has ten episodes and premiered on February 25, 2022 and the cast of the Korean production is made up of Kim Hye-soo, Kim Moo-yeol and Lee Sung-min.
‘How to Get Away with Murder’
The story of the series centers on Annalize Keating (Viola Davis), a criminal law professor in Philadelphia, and five of her students who bring academic teachings to real life to solve cases, until they become involved as suspects in a crime. homicide.
The series created by Peter Nowalk and with Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy) as producer has six seasons, available on Netflix, and the cast of Alfred Enoch, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Karla Souza, Charlie Weber and Liza Weil .
This series is about the experience of Marie Adler, an 18-year-old girl who denounces her rape by a masked subject, but throughout her legal process no one believes her and she is even accused of lying and playing the victim. However, two detectives investigate a series of similar violations.
The Netflix original series is based on a story published in 2015 by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong in the book ‘A False Report’. The real events occurred from 2008 to 2011 about a series of rapes in Washington and Colorado.
Saul Goodman’s character debuted in the series ‘Breaking Bad’ and thanks to his popularity he got his own show which is a prequel and so far there have been 5 seasons of this spin-off, with the fifth premiering on Netflix on April 8 of 2022.
The story takes place in 2002 and tells how lawyer James Morgan “Jimmy” McGill (Bob Odenkirk) enters the criminal world of the law under the moniker Saul Goodman. The cast is complemented by Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Michael McKean, Giancarlo Esposito and Tony Dalton.
The series is based on a true story about five African-American teenagers from Harlem, known as “the Central Park Five”, who were convicted of a rape they did not commit and live in agony in their legal process.
Despite being a 4-episode miniseries, it features an all-star cast that includes Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman, Niecy Nash, Blair Underwood, Chris Jackson, Joshua Jackson, and Omar J. Dorsey.
This Netflix docuseries takes a look at court cases and the ways press coverage has helped reshape the public’s perception of innocence or guilt.
The documentary is directed by Skye Borgman, Garrett Bradley, Yance Ford, Brian McGinn, Sierra Pettengill, and Tony Yacenda. Executive producers are attorney Jeffrey Toobin, as well as journalist, author, and founder of ‘Court TV,’ Steven Brill.