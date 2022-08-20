Series and actors nominated for the 2022 Emmy Awards

The countdown to the Emmy Awards ceremony has already begun and for now we know that it will be on September 12. Also this year 2022 will be face-to-face, a circumstance that is a novelty after the two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As for the series nominations for this 74th edition of the Emmy Awardswhich were announced by JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero, four series should be highlighted: Succession, Stranger Things, Better Call Saul Y ted lasso.

Among the series with the most nominations stands out Successionfrom HBO, which counts for this edition with 25. They are also surprising for their high number of nominations The White Lotus with 20, stranger things, the squid game Y euphoria with 13, 14 and 16 nominations each.

In the comedy series category, fictions stand out. Abbott Elementary Y Only murders in the building beside Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and What We Do in the Shadows.

As far as drama actors have been nominated Jason Bateman (Ozarks), Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong (Succession), Lee Jung-jae (the squid game), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and Adam Scott (severity). And for best comedy actor Donald Glover (Atlanta), Bill Hader (Barry), Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Steve Martin and Martin Short (Only murders in the building) and Jason Sudeikis (ted lasso).

Also in terms of drama actresses, Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) and Zendaya (Euphoria) have been nominated. And for best comedy actress Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Elle Fanning (The Great), Issa Rae (Insecure) and Jean Smart (Hacks) .

2022 Emmy Awards Nominees

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozarks (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

The Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best comedy series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Only murders in the building (Disney)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What we do in the shadows (FX)

best limited series

Dopesick (Disney)

The Dropout (Disney)

Who is Anna (Netflix)

Pam and Tommy (Disney)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Best Drama Actor

Jason Bateman (Ozarks)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (The Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best Drama Actress

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura LinneyOzarks

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best actor in comedy

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill HaderBarry

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only murders in the building)

Martin Short (Only murders in the building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best actress in comedy

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Fifth Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Actor in a Limited Series

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)

Best Actress in a Limited Series

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam and Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret QualleyMaid

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Best Supporting Actress in Drama

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia GarnerOzarks

Jung Ho-yeon (The Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Best Supporting Actress in Comedy

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Eibinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham as Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry WinklerBarry

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth RogenPam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)