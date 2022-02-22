Series and movies in which fashion is the protagonist

Fashion is not limited to catwalks or magazines. On the big and small screen, it has been used as another resource for storytelling. The story of Cinderella would not be the same if we did not talk about her wardrobe, from the one she uses to do the cleaning, the dress that animals make for her, to the one she gives her from her fairy godmother. The shoe is another character in the story, because without it there would be no story or outcome.

That’s how important the clothes are in a narrative, as they help to give the characters an identity through the colors they choose, the cuts of the garments and the style, which helps us to better understand their personality.

For this reason, today we recount the latest film and television productions that have been very successful in terms of styling and that, in addition to delighting the pupil with their fashion, are also a good exercise to find out what is being worn and that it serves as inspiration and to be able to adapt it to our wardrobe.

Inventing Anna

A miniseries that just premiered on Netflix is ​​Inventing Anna, which tells the real-life story of fake German heiress Anna Delvey, starring Julia Garner, who dedicated herself to scamming friends, alleged associates, banks, hotels, and other organizations. in New York, by posing as a wealthy European heiress.

In this story, fashion is one more character within the plot, since Anna Sorokin, Anna’s real name, managed to fool everyone, among other things, because of her refined image. She wore many designer bags and clothes that she showed off through her social media.

In Inventing Anna, Laura Frecon and Lyn Paolo were responsible for the costume design and managed to perfectly recreate the evolution of the character from her beginnings, as an almost innocent impostor to become a white collar criminal, dressed in the most exclusive of the world, including labels such as Dior, Chanel, Céline and Alexander McQueen.

I’m Georgina

A reality show that has caused a sensation —mainly due to morbidity— is the one starring Georgina Rodríguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s current partner, who also launched the Netflix platform a couple of weeks ago.

Through the six chapters, Georgina talks in the first person about who she is, from her origins to her courtship with the soccer star, going through the different facets that she has had to live: wife, daughter, friend, partner, mother and employed until she became the girlfriend of the Portuguese soccer player, a relationship that allowed her to become a celebrity, businesswoman and influencer not only in Europe, but almost all over the world.

As a good woman who loves style, fashion, luxury and design, Georgina shares her impressive closet in front of the cameras —of envy, really—, in which she houses clothes by Balmain, Versace and Gucci; Hermès, Bottega Veneta and Dior bags, among others; as well as a huge row of shoes, accessories and jewelry, which she has received from her boyfriend and others that she has acquired thanks to her work as a model and influencer.

House of Gucci

A film that had a great reception by the public was House of Gucci, the story that tells the life of the marriage between Patrizia Reggiani and Mauricio Gucci, the businessman who was the grandson of the founder of the Italian fashion house.

With the participation of Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and a great cast, including our Mexican Salma Hayek, this film has conquered not only for the performances, but also for the setting and costumes that have perfectly reflected the time in which the film takes place. plot, ranging from the mid-70s to the 90s.

The critics have even included it in different lists, such as the Critic’s Choice Movie Award, the BAFTAs or the Oscars —to be held on March 27—, in categories ranging from Best Makeup, Hairdressing and Best Costume Design.

And just like that…

Sex and the city marked more than a generation for the stories of its characters. We all identify with one of the four protagonists; her stories, her romances, love disappointments and also her wardrobe!

An element that was a key piece in the series, which lasted six seasons, was the wardrobe, which was carried out by Patricia Field, who was responsible for dressing the entire cast and proposing those risky and fun looks for the performers.

Thanks to her, a tulle skirt inspired by a tutu took on a new meaning in fashion and became a trend, which is still current.

Now, with the premiere of And just like that…, fans of the series have the opportunity to find out what has happened in the lives of Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha (although she does not appear), in addition to enjoying those outfits that, Of course, we already want to replicate, although this time they are the result of the creativity of Molly Rogers, who worked with Field at SATC.

Emily in Paris

Speaking of Patricia Field, who was behind the costumes for Sex and the City, we can’t fail to mention Emily in Paris, the Netflix series, where she provides her services as a consultant stylist.

With a second season already released, in Emily in Paris everything is love, romance, handsome boys and, of course, looks of infarction, but not only from the protagonist, but from the rest of the cast.

All the girls in the series dress amazing, I would even say much better than Emily herself, played by Lily Collins. Just watch an episode to fall in love with Mindy’s looks, starring Ashley Park, who is the one who has presented the best coordination and styling proposals.

Special mention deserves the sophisticated and tasteful looks of Sylvie, starring Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu.

There is no garment that does not look good on you, nor look that we do not want to imitate, which proves that age is not an impediment to continue looking neat and fashionable.

The official responsible for the costumes in this production is Marylin Fitoussi.

