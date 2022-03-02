Series and movies premiere in Mexico in March 2022

This month will be full of heroes and villains from both fiction and real life, as well as heartwarming stories to enjoy with family and friends.

March is perfect for marathoning under the guise of the next Oscars, to be held on Sunday the 27th. However, many heroic, dark characters or characters with deep stories will be looking to take over during this time the audience that holds a remote control or the arm of the chair. There is also no lack of comedy spark that relaxes.

batman

Robert Pattinson finally debuts as Bruce Wayne. In this film we go back to the first years as a hero of the DC Comics character. Thus, we will see a tormented man who, in the words of the director, Matt Reeves, is like a rockstar whose addiction is being Batman. This time, the tension on screen will be put by the Penguin (Colin Farrell) and the Riddler (Paul Dano), without forgetting the new Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Zoë Kravitz.

March 2, in theaters

Photo: courtesy

Shining Vale

We recently saw her in the fifth installment of Scream, and now Courteney Cox returns to television with this series that combines laughter with chills. The plot follows a woman whose marriage is falling apart, so she will move with her family to an old house where it seems that her spirit wants to take over her.

March 6, Starzplay

How I Met Your Father

The spin off of How I Met Your Mother arrives in Mexico after its premiere in January in the United States. Hilary Duff is now the protagonist of this comedy, which seeks to tell how it was that she fell in love with her among the various situations that she experienced with her group of friends in 2021.

March 9, Star+

Belfast

Among the nominees for Best Picture at the Oscars we find this story directed and written by Kenneth Branagh. In fact, the filmmaker lends part of his own life to Buddy, a boy who witnesses the beginning of the conflict known as “The Troubles”, which pitted Protestants against Catholics in Northern Ireland. With its black and white style, Belfast appears in a further six categories of these awards.

March 10, in theaters

Turning Red

If growing up is difficult in itself, it is twice as difficult for the protagonist of this Pixar film. Mei Lee will see her life change overnight when she wakes up in the form of a giant red panda. She will soon discover the secret to staying human, something more complicated than she seems.

March 11, Disney+

WeCrashed

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto star as Rebekah and Adam Neumann in this podcast adaptation based on true events. Their names may not ring a bell, but the couple founded the WeWork company, known for its coworking concept, which went from success to crash.

March 18, Apple TV+

Photo: courtesy

deep water

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas began a love relationship in 2020, after meeting during the filming of this erotic thriller. Yes, the couple broke up after a year and now Ben is dating Jennifer Lopez, but it’s a good excuse to get closer to the chemistry between the two actors while they represent a marriage sustained in extramarital affairs until her lovers begin to disappear. .

March 18, Amazon Prime Video

Halo

Fans of the video game franchise will not miss this live action series with Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and Jen Taylor as Cortana. The chapters promise not to separate from the original story, as the United Nations Space Command will face the alien threat known as the Covenant.

March 24, Paramount+

Moon Knight

Have you ever lost touch with reality? Oscar Isaac lives such a moment in this series that unravels the origin of Moon Knight, an antihero born from the union of a powerful Egyptian alter ego with a man who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The villain is played by Ethan Hawke, who makes his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

March 30, Disney+

Morbius

You may not have liked Jared Leto’s performance in suicide squad, but the actor does not give up and is now a Marvel villain. The film will tell the origin of the abilities of Michael Morbius who, while trying to cure himself of a strange disease, gains an almost uncontrollable thirst for blood. Some believe that he will give rise to the Sinister Six for an advance in which Michael Keaton, interpreter of Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming, appears in a scene. We’ll find out.

March 31, in theaters