Series and movies that arrive on streaming platforms the week of February 21 to 27

Below we will review the premieres that arrive on digital platforms in the week of February 21 to 27.

Monday February 21

Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road – Filmin

This is a 2021 documentary film about Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson which was directed by Brent Wilson. The plot of this story follows Brian and Rolling Stone editor Jason Fine as they drive through Los Angeles and visit places from Brian’s past.

The film was accompanied by the release of an album of previously unreleased recordings by Wilson, several of which date back to their unfinished collaborations in the 1990s.

Tuesday, February 22

Cat Burglar – Netflix

The goal of Cat Burglar is for viewers to correctly answer a series of questions so that Rowdy Cat (a cat burglar) can walk out of a museum safely with an expensive piece of art. But that task will not be easy because the guard dog, Peanut, will be on Rowdy’s footsteps and every time the viewers answer the questions wrong, the cat’s story will culminate in a cruel and picturesque death.

Wednesday, February 23

The King’s Man: The Origin – Disney+

A group made up of the most evil tyrants and criminal minds in history come together to unleash a war that will kill millions of people. A man will have to fight against evil and against time to stop them.

The film features a cast that includes Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

Quantum – Disney+

Rookie FBI recruit Alex Parrish becomes the prime suspect in a terrorist attack. Her colleagues keep secrets, but among them is the mastermind behind a dark plan.

Thursday February 24

Cry Macho – HBO Max

A former rodeo star, now a horse breeder, takes a job commissioned by his old boss: bring his young son home from Mexico to get him away from his alcoholic mother.

Friday February 25

The Sixth Sense – Disney+

Malcolm Crowe is a child psychologist who lives haunted by the memory of a young man he was unable to help. When he meets Cole, a terrified and confused eight-year-old, he sees an opportunity to redeem himself by doing whatever he can to help him.

Vikings: Valhalla – Netflix

Vikings: Valhalla begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived: Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada, and the Norman King William the Conqueror. These men and women will blaze a trail as they fight to survive in a world of constant change and evolution.

Paw Patrol (The Movie) – Prime Video

The Paw Patrol faces a big challenge: stop the new town mayor, Humdinger, from causing too much trouble. Equipped with the best technology, the pups fight together to save the inhabitants of Adventure City.

Saturday February 26

SnowfallHBO Max

Several people, each with a different objective, fight for control of the crack trade in the streets of Los Angeles in 1983. A family of Mexican drug traffickers, a CIA agent and a young man who craves power and money cross their paths.

Sunday February 27

Killing Eve (Season 4) – HBO Max

Villanelle is a psychopathic assassin, Eve will have the mission to catch her. These two intelligent women become obsessed with each other and will go head to head in an epic game of tag.